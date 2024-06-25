Submit Release
GC81 Daily Update: Monday, June 24

Tuesday’s livestream schedule

On the GC81 Media Hub site, click on the links beneath the House of Bishops, House of Deputies, and “Love. Always” boxes to watch worship services and legislative sessions live or on demand.9-10 a.m. ET:  Morning Prayer (livestreamed from House of Deputies), ballroom of the Kentucky International Convention Center (worship bulletin).

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET: Joint session in the House of Deputies featuring presentation of presiding bishop nominees.
 
2-6 p.m. ET: Legislative sessions in both houses, including the election of president in the House of Deputies

