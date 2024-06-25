The Anglican Centre in Rome has announced its search for the next Director of the Centre

The Anglican Centre in Rome (ACR) has announced its search for the next Director of the Centre, who also serves as Representative of the Archbishop of Canterbury to the Holy See. The new Director will build on six decades of progress to promote Christian unity and ecumenical relations.

The ACR was founded in 1966 following an historic meeting between Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Michael Ramsey. As the permanent Anglican Communion presence in Rome, the ACR seeks to develop deep understanding and friendship between Anglicans and Roman Catholics, based on its commitment to the unity for which Jesus prayed: “May they all be one; Even as you, Father, are in me, and I in you; may they be one in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me” (John 17:21). The Centre puts this hope into action through ministry and worship, hospitality, education, representation and dialogue.

In 2024, the ACR supported the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission on Unity and Mission (IARCCUM) summit called ‘Growing Together’, during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. More recently, the ACR hosted and supported the 2024 Primates’ Meeting, which included an audience with Pope Francis. It is also an important centre for learning, with an impressive library of theological and ecumenical resources.

The new Director will replace Archbishop Ian Ernest, who is retiring from the role in January 2025, after five years in the post. He took up the role after serving as the Bishop of Mauritius and Primate of the Anglican Church of the Indian Ocean.

Speaking about the ministry of Archbishop Ian, the Chair of the ACR Governors, Bishop Michael Burrows, said:

“We are indebted to Archbishop Ian Ernest, who has advanced the mission of the Anglican Centre in Rome by his gracious leadership and his gift for building friendships in many corners of Rome and throughout the Anglican world. We thank God for his sacrificial service during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his resilience amid many challenges. At all times, Archbishop Ian has been supported in his ministry by his wife Kamla, whose skill in design and communications, and gift of hospitality, have made a vast contribution to the work of the Centre over the last five years. The Anglican Centre in Rome is a place of hope on the ecumenical landscape with enormous potential for the future, when we will surely be called upon to take new steps with courage and to take new risks. The fields are ripe for harvesting. I look forward to seeing the Centre continue to flourish as a new Director steps into the role.”

The search for the new Director will be supported by the Anglican Communion Office, on behalf of the Anglican Centre in Rome. The role will be based in Rome, with the successful candidate expected to begin in January 2025. Key responsibilities include strategic and operational leadership, executive and financial oversight, ambassadorial duties, inspirational team leadership and relationship-building.

The closing date is July 8th. For more information and to apply click on the link here.