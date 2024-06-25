Supermarket News Launches SN Foodservice at Retail Event
This new event will take place on Oct. 23 - 25, 2024, in Schaumburg, IL.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supermarket News is excited to announce the launch of SN Foodservice at Retail event, an event focused on educating, engaging in discussion, and networking beyond your usual office environment. The event will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL on Oct. 23–25, 2024.
Chloe Riley, executive editor for Supermarket News, states, "We are excited to be at the forefront of foodservice at retail innovation with this groundbreaking new event. I am looking forward to sitting in a room with the brightest minds in foodservice and retail to share insights, spark creativity, and shape the future of this part of our industry. I fully expect that this will be where inspiration meets action, and I’m thrilled to be a part [of SN Foodservice at Retail]."
SN Foodservice at Retail will offer 15 pre-screened one-on-one meetings with foodservice-focused decision makers in the grocery industry, engage in educational sessions featuring "Peer to Peer" discussions, and network over multiple meals and happy hours to connect with all participating retailers, sponsors, and content session attendees.
SN Foodservice at Retail is tailored for grocery foodservice decision-makers prepared to enhance their business strategies and establish direct connections with executives and higher-level personnel from foodservice budgets of 40+ chain sizes.
Sponsorship opportunities are now available and registration requests are currently being accepted.
For more information please visit SN Foodservice at Retail Registration Site.
Contacts:
Retailers: Michael Marino, Senior Director, Trade Relations, Media and Events, Informa Connect, Michael.Marino@informa.com.
Sponsorship opportunities: Susan Szymanski, Vice President, Sales, Informa Connect, susan.szymanski@informa.com.
About Informa Connect Foodservice
Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic, and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.
Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com.
Sophia Kreinik
Informa Connect
+1 7733155904
