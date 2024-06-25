COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING OPENS NEW LOCATION IN CUYAHOGA VALLEY
Husband, wife and sons to grow new locationMACEDONIA, OH, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, is expanding its franchise footprint into the Cuyahoga Valley and will open a new location in Macedonia, OH on June 26, 2024. Located at 7791 Capital Blvd, Unit 4, Macedonia, OH, 44056, the Cuyahoga Valley College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses.
“Becoming a franchise owner is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” said Bruce Meyer, franchise owner of the Cuyahoga Valley location. “My business background helping to build early-stage startups combined with my passion for working with young people and helping them unlock their potential makes College HUNKS the perfect fit. They are focused on building leaders and teams, and that aligns with my vision for growing the business in the Cuyahoga Valley.”
With the help of his wife and two sons, franchise owner Bruce Meyer will lead the Cuyahoga Valley College HUNKS team in serving Brecksville, Macedonia, Twinsburg, Aurora, Streetsboro, Hudson, Richfield, Fairlawn, Bath Township, parts of Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Kent and Ravenna.
“Our franchise will also be very focused on the ‘green’ services College HUNKS provides,” said Bruce. “We want to be the local donation and recycling kings, helping the communities we serve keep as much as possible out of the landfills.”
“We welcome Bruce to our team and are excited to watch he and his family grow our brand in the Cuyahoga Valley. Bruce’s enthusiasm and dedication to his community is exactly what we look for in franchisees,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "I’m confident he will make an impact locally as he and his team help individuals, families, and businesses with their moving and hauling needs.”
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Cuyahoga Valley HUNKS team plans to connect with the brand’s goodwill efforts alongside efforts to participate in community events and assisting in on-going cleanup efforts around the city.
For more information about the Cuyahoga Valley HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/cuyahogavalley/ or call 330-648-4833.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Angella Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 319-331-5090
angela@inklinkmarketing.com