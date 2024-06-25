‘Nepal is marching ahead to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ despite the stiff opposition from anti-Nepal forces !’-  Mr Shankar Kharal, World Hindu Federation, Nepal

From Left Mr Vithal Chowdhary (‘Youth for Panun Kashmir’ from Delhi), Dr Nilesh Nilkanth Oak (Institute of Advanced Sciences, USA), Sadguru (Dr) Charudatta Pingale (National Guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti), Mr Shankar Kharal, Senior Vice President, World Hindu Federation, Nepal, Rasa Acharya Dr IMD Darmayasa (Founder, Dharma Sthapanam Foundation & Paramadhama Ashram, Bali, Indonesia)

Hindu unity is on the rise in Nepal. Hindus are wholeheartedly supporting Political parties that work for the cause of serving Dharma. Despite Nepal being a Hindu-majority country, some people are working under the influence of external forces due to the financial reward offered by countries like China and European Union member Nations. Yet there the Hindu unity in Nepal is on the rise. All the people are supporting the Parth that is working for hindutva. Despite these anti-national and anti-Dharma forces, the juggernaut of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ is on its way to reaching its destination (meaning reinstating Nepal as the ‘Hindu Rashtra’)”, said Mr Shankar Kharal, Senior Vice President, World Hindu Federation, Nepal, during a Press Conference. The Press Conference on ‘International Hindu Unity’ was organised to provide information about the 12th edition of the ‘Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’ held at the ‘Shri Ramnath Devasthan’ in Ponda, Goa.

He shared the dais with Rasa Acharya Dr IMD Darmayasa (Founder, Dharma Sthapanam Foundation & Paramadhama Ashram, Bali, Indonesia), Dr Nilesh Nilkanth Oak (Institute of Advanced Sciences, USA), Mr Vitthal Chowdhary (President, Youth for Panun Kashmir, Delhi), Sadguru (Dr) Charudatta Pingale (National Guide, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti). In addition, H.H. Srivas Das Vanacari (ISKCON, Ghana, West Africa) shared His message through a video clip.

The Sanatan Dharma brings together Hindus across the globe;

hence, the ‘International Hindu Unity’ is gaining steam !

At the time, Dr Nilesh Nilkanth Oak (Institute of Advanced Sciences, USA) said there was a conspiracy to label the science in Hindu Dharma as ‘Superstition’. God Incarnations like Shriram and Shri Krishna get deliberately referred to as fictitious characters (a figment of the imagination of naïve, God-fearing Hindus). However, with the latest science and technology and modern astronomy, we can ascertain their exact period. Hence, with modern science, we can foil this conspiracy to malign the credibility of the ‘Hindu Principles and Value System’ and establish the supremacy of Hindu Dharma and the Hindu way of life at the same time. For this, Hindu parents have a task cut out for them – ‘Train children on the Hindu way of life and introduce them to the depth of knowledge hidden in our Holy Texts’.

On this occasion, Rasa Acharya Dr IMD Darmayasa (Founder, Dharma Sthapanam Foundation & Paramadhama Ashram, Bali, Indonesia) said that this young generation is our future, the future of Dharma and our value system. We should expose them to Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta, and Vedic traditions and inculcate in them the importance of the Hindu way of life to prosper in life.

H.H. Srivas Das Vanacari of ISKCON in Africa said in his message for the Press Conference that there has been an increase in acceptance of Hindu Dharma globally. Hindu Scriptures are being studied. After realising the unique knowledge in Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta, fathers of many churches in Ghana (South Africa) are imparting the knowledge from Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta to the church attendees.

At this time the President of ‘Youth for Panun Kashmir’ from Delhi Mr Vithal Chowdhary said that even today Hindus are being targeted and killed in Kashmir. After Kashmir, now terrorist attacks have shifted to Jammu. The rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is possible only with the creation of ‘Panun Kashmir’. Indians and those belonging to Sanatan Hindu Dharma will play an important role in the establishment of ‘Panun Kashmir’. On the issue of Kashmir, like all the Hindus came together earlier and launched the campaign ‘Ek Bharat abhiyan, chalo Kashmir Ki aur (One India campaign, let’s go to Kashmir)’, it needs to be implemented once again. Admitting that the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus did take place, the Union Government should act on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus.

On this occasion, Sadguru (Dr) Charudatta Pingale, National Guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said that people who went overseas are returning to India. People of other religions are turning to Sanatan Dharma in large numbers. The people are impressed not only by Indian Yoga, Spirituality, Ayurveda, but also the rich and perfect Sanatan Indian knowledge and as a result. They are abiding by Indian culture to get satisfaction. Indian culture can unite all religions of the world. It must be propagated; hence, this ‘Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav’ has been organised.