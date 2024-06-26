Quorum Cyber recognized as a finalist of 2024 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2024 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“Microsoft Security is the foundation of our business, and together, Quorum Cyber and Microsoft deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers,” said Federico Charosky, CEO of Quorum Cyber. “We are honored to be recognized as a Finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Security, as we were for the two most recent Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. This award is not just recognition but a testament to our tireless efforts to fight bullies and help good people win.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Quorum Cyber was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Security.
The Security Partner of the Year Award
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”
The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.
About Quorum Cyber
Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK and North America with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyberattacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and a 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for Security.
For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.
