SCDC Supports the Houston Astros Foundation to Empower Youth Through Baseball
EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer unfolds, children throughout Houston eagerly embrace new adventures, particularly those attending the Houston Astros MLB Youth Academy. With a legacy of advocating for Texas youth and education, the Houston Astros Foundation has consistently championed causes that uplift the local community. S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp's contribution serves to bolster this shared mission, ensuring that children aged 7-17 receive invaluable summer baseball and softball training opportunities at no cost.
The Houston Astros Foundation stands as the official team charity of the Houston Astros, dedicated to leveraging the fervor of their fans to champion youth sports and education programs, honor the nation's military, raise awareness for childhood cancer and domestic violence, and combat homelessness. When asked about areas where additional funding would make a profound impact, they highlighted the Houston Astros Youth Academy.
Committed to expanding the reach of baseball and softball while fostering diversity across the spectrum of the sport, the Houston Astros Youth Academy makes significant strides in enhancing urban communities by offering safe and structured recreational activities for inner-city youth. Moreover, it diligently prepares high school players from urban backgrounds for collegiate and professional baseball and softball programs. In alignment with SCDC's overarching vision and mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), the Houston Astros Youth Academy extends beyond providing free year-round baseball and softball instruction to youth. It also offers comprehensive career development, coaching clinics, as well as tutoring and homework assistance.
SCDC extends sincere gratitude for the privilege to support the Houston Astros foundation through the Houston Astros Youth Academy. This donation underscores the shared values deeply cherished by both organizations.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
