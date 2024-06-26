Las Vegas Temperatures Bring Warnings for Unhoused Populations from Local Nonprofit

Vegas Stronger TODAY Show segment clip screenshot

Vegas Stronger works with communities and media to share upcoming heat wave warnings and resources.

The Vegas Stronger™ Street Team warns the unhoused of incoming flooding and its dangers, and now are working to warn the community of heat waves that can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and death.” — Dave Marlon, Founder of Vegas Stronger™

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada hit “excessive heat” warnings starting in mid-June and is looking at one of the hottest summers on record, prompting organizations like Vegas Stronger™ to head out to warn vulnerable populations like those experiencing homelessness. Cooling stations activate across Clark County when there are heat waves. The locations can be found at HelpHopeHome.org. These indoor locations provide shelter, air conditioning, and free water. Part of the problem is that many individuals don't know they exist or where they’re located.

“The Vegas Stronger™ Street Team warns the unhoused in Las Vegas of incoming flooding and its dangers, and now are working to warn the community of heat waves that can cause heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death,” said Vegas Stronger CEO & cofounder David Marlon. “In 2022, heat was a contributing factor in 169 deaths in Clark County. That number rose to 307 deaths in 2023; it's unclear how many were unhoused but we do understand that our unhoused population is most vulnerable to the elements.”

The team also lets people know what signs to look out for, including sweating heavily, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness. These can turn heat exhaustion into heat stroke, which can ultimately cause death. The National Weather Services recommends that people remain in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun during the excessive heat warning. A list of daytime cooling stations can be found at helphopehome.org/get-help/ and when they’re open during heat waves.

Vegas Stronger was joined by national media The TODAY Show who covered the story of this year being the hottest year on record for Las Vegas and spoke with Dave Marlon and the Street Team about their efforts to save lives from the heat. Their story, “20 million in Southwest face hottest-ever start to summer” was reported by NBC’s Liz Kreutz.

Press can still join the Vegas Stronger™ Street Team as they head out to encampments and tunnels to warn our community members and encourage them to seek shelter at designated Cooling Stations which provide shelter, air conditioning, and water. The team will also be working to warn the community about incoming flash floods as Las Vegas heads into monsoon season. Call 702-202-6647 or email press@vegasstronger.org to coordinate joining or to book an interview with a representative.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the-box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/