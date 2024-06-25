Submit Release
AG Sean Reyes Issues Statement on United States Supreme Court Agreeing To Review the Uinta Basin Railway Project

SALT LAKE CITY  “We are encouraged the U.S. Supreme Court will review this case. We believe the lower court wrongly overturned federal agency approval of a new rail line that would connect natural resources from rural Utah with national markets. While Utah is not a party to the case, the State filed an amicus brief supporting Supreme Court review to emphasize this railway project’s crucial role in developing rural economic opportunities in the safest and most efficient way possible,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “While this particular case highlights the importance of a Utah railway to ship natural resources, the result of the high court’s decision is critical to the future of rural infrastructure in Utah and throughout the nation.”

