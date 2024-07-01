AI FOR POSITIVE IMPACT™ MOVEMENT AND CONFERENCE SERIES ANNOUNCED
Kelley Tenny, and Jacob R. Miles III, AI enthusiasts in education, health, media and play to launch the Positive AI Impact Summit™ - AI With a Heart™
AI is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for good. It can uplift, empower, and innovate. As we navigate its challenges, let’s celebrate the opportunities it creates for our children and communities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelley Tenny, AI in Education leader and owner of Teach Your Brilliance LLC and Jacob R. Miles III, AI in Media and Entertainment leader and CEO of MAP Digital Network is asking AI enthusiasts in the education, health, play, media and entertainment industries to join them on an inspiring journey as they launch the Positive AI Impact Summit™ - AI With a Heart™
The Positive AI Impact Summit is a groundbreaking event dedicated to unveiling the transformative power of artificial intelligence in fostering positive social impact. The founders believe we are converging at the intersection of technology and humanity and must explore and lead in identifying how AI can have a positive impact on our communities, our children and society overall. It must be used to elevate education, enhance mental health and build communities.
“The future of AI is dynamic, constantly evolving, and full of danger and promise. We’re witnessing a transformative era, and our ability to utilize AI for positive impact will shape the world for generations to come”, says Jacob R. Miles III, CEO of MAP Digital Network and Co-founder of The Positive AI Impact Summit.
The vision for the summit and movement is simple yet bold: to empower educators, innovators, technologists, parents and advocates like you to harness AI's potential responsibly and creatively. To help navigate the landscape of AI, uncovering pathways to a future where technology amplifies our ability to have a positive impact on society and make a difference.
The summit is a three-day virtual odyssey featuring enlightening conversations, interviews, opinions, interactive workshops, enlightening keynotes, and collaborative discussions led by pioneers and changemakers in the AI space."
Participants and speakers include renowned AI experts, visionary educators, and passionate advocates who are reshaping the world. Each one brings a unique blend of insights, experiences, and forward-thinking ideas designed to ignite your imagination and spur action.
Our carefully crafted agenda is designed to enlighten, engage, and inspire. Explore the latest in AI advancements, discover practical applications for your daily life, and connect with like-minded individuals on a mission to make a difference.
“AI is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for good. It can uplift, empower, and innovate. As we navigate its challenges, let’s also celebrate the incredible opportunities it creates for our children and communities. It’s time to move the conversation in that direction.” - Kelley Tenny, Founder of Teach Your Brilliance and Co-founder of The Positive AI Impact Summit
Register now to embark on this transformative journey. Whether you're a teacher eager to bring AI into your classroom, a parent curious about the future of education, or an advocate passionate about understanding, AI’s impact on health, social change, entertainment and play, the Positive AI Impact Summit is your gateway to a world of understanding and possibilities.
About AI for Positive Impact
AI for Positive Impact was founded by Kelley Tenny and Jacob R. Miles III. They both see the tremendous progress for humanity that is possible with AI but understand that it will flood us with devastation if we don’t work harder to direct it towards a positive impact on society. There is a lot that could go very wrong. It is a movement that includes no tech, tech and tech-adjacent people and communities. It is a movement and community for levelheaded discussions emphasizing the sociopolitical and socioeconomic context in which AI technology exists and is being developed.
