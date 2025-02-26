The Execs Collect Show™ takes its Innovative TV and Streaming Series to the New York Toy Fair

The Execs Collect TV and Streaming Show - Past, Present and Future of Collectibles Execs Collect Show at New York Toy Fair 2025 MAP Digital Network

Show hosts, Fanny Dunagan and Jacob R. Miles, AKA the Prince of Play to look at Past, Current and Future Collectibles and the companies that make them.

We are excited to bring The Execs Collect™ Show to the New York Toy Fair, the most global iconic trade show focused on the evolving business of collectibles and play” — Jacob R. Miles III, AKA the Prince of Play

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Execs Collect™ Show , produced by MAP Digital Network and Tech Legacies announced today that their show producers and hosts, Fanny Dunagan and Jacob R. Miles will be attending the 2025 International Toy Fair in New York city, which takes place March 1st through the 4, 2025, at the Javits Center. Execs Collect™, is a premiere show for pop culture and sports collectors, focused on technology executives, business leaders, entrepreneurs and their collections.As a testament to the growing interest in collectibles, adults are now the fastest-growing segment in the toy industry. This community phenomenon, often referred to as Kidults, indicates a promising future for the collectibles market, driving significant growth and engagement. The Execs Collect™ team will be doing research into the current and future trends in toy collectibles, interviews with industry professionals and collectors on and offsite.“There is so much knowledge and insights on collectibles to be obtained at the New York Toy Fair. We are excited to continue our research into the latest toy industry trends.” says Fanny Dunagan, co-host of The Execs Collect™ Show. The TV and Streaming Series will be available on various platforms, reaching a diverse upper middle to high income audience worldwide.The show will feature a special section dedicated to toy pop culture collectibles and collectors. This new showcase will highlight the latest trends and innovations in action figures, memorabilia, and other collectible items that celebrate popular culture. The Toy Fair brings together exhibitors from around the world, including major brands and companies like Pokémon, SEGA, Nintendo, NBA, MLB, NFL, Bandai, Yu Gi Oh! Disney, Marvel, DC, Mattel and Hasbro, as well as first-time exhibitors representing the future of toy collectibles. Attendees can look forward to networking opportunities, business connections, and a chance to see the hottest collectibles and pop culture toys on the market. “We are excited to bring The Execs Collect™ Show to the New York Toy Fair, the most global iconic trade show focused on the evolving business of collectibles and play” says Jacob R. Miles III , AKA The Prince of Play, show co-host and award-winning toy industry veteran.Apply today to be a sponsor, show guest, or a founding community member and to gain access to perks. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exciting venture and connect with a community passionate about sports, pop culture, and technology. It's shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for anyone passionate about toys and collectibles!About The Execs Collect™ ShowExecs Collect™ is a series set in a modern studio, grounded in the roles and backgrounds that technology executives play in the creation and collection of vintage and modern collectibles. The show is filmed in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Nostalgia is used as a powerful emotion that creates a strong bond between viewers and the show. By tapping into childhood memories, it elicits positive emotions and a sense of familiarity, leading to its increasing viewership. Kidults are growing, loyal viewers, as their emotional connection with pop culture and sports brands extends beyond fleeting trends. The Exec Collect™ Show was launched by Tech Legacies, a media company serving the technology industry and MAP Digital Network, a leader in innovative digital media and content development.

Behind the scenes of Tech Legacies' Execs Collect™ Show, tech, toys and pop culture collectables with Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play

