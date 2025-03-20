The Execs Collect Show™ Announces Successful Toy Fair: A Celebration of Innovation, Creativity and Collectibles

Execs Collect Show at New York Toy Fair 2025 The Execs Collect TV and Streaming Show - Past, Present and Future of Collectibles Execs Collect Interview Heritage Auctions at Toy Fair

Kidults, Collectibles, S.T.E.A.M. Innovations, Licensing and Personalization Lead the Way

We celebrate the success of Toy Fair and look forward to bringing exciting interviews to our audience and sharing the bright future of collectibles and the Execs Collect Show” — Fanny Dunagan, CEO, Tech Legacies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Execs Collect Show is thrilled to announce the resounding success of this year's Toy Fair in New York City, which saw an enthusiastic turnout of industry professionals, executive collectors, retailers and manufacturers from around the world. The event was packed with insightful interviews, cutting-edge toy technology showcases, and engaging discussions that highlighted the diverse and innovative world of play. “Play is important for all ages, toys are for all of life’s seasons, celebrations and occasions”, says award winning, toy industry veteran, Jacob R. Miles III , aka the Prince of Play™The Execs Collect Show captured interviews that featured several industry experts who shared their perspectives on current trends and future opportunities in the collectible space. Key interviews and highlights that will be included in future shows:Heritage Auctions Executive, (who collects toys) interview: A deep dive into the world of high-value collectibles with industry leader from Heritage Auctions, exploring trends, valuable insights and opportunities for our viewers.Fun in Motion Toys: A fascinating discussion on the intersection of math, geometry, engineering, and technology behind Fun in Motion Toys, revealing the educational and mental health value of play.Prime 3D Puzzles Technology and 1Di Inc: An exploration of the latest advancements in 3D puzzle technology, showcasing how these intricate designs captivate both young and adult audiences.Crane Machines and Software: An exclusive executive interview highlighting the hardware and software driving crane machines, the software behind them and their collectibles. We shine the light on a new trend emerging in America. Find out how these crane machines are being gamified and revolutionizing the collectible market with UNIS Technology Ltd.The Controllors™ media franchise, character Sensaron was spotted at Toy Fair and interviewed. They continue to captivate fans, drive interest and solidify the Controllors place among collectibles.Get ready for the next big show! The upcoming Execs Collect Show promises even more exciting showcases, interviews, and discussions from the Toy Fair that will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the world of collectibles. “We celebrate the success of Toy Fair and look forward to bringing exciting interviews to our audience and sharing the bright future of collectibles and the Execs Collect Show!” says Fanny Dunagan of Tech Legacies and Co-host of the Execs Collect Show.The Toy Fair and the Collectible Space: This year's toy fair demonstrated how the growing collectible space is evolving with impressive stats showing a significant increase in the popularity of kidult purchased toys. Industry reports indicate a notable rise in sales, with the demand for these pop culture and sports focused toy figures, cards and games growing among adult collectors.Execs Collect Show introduces a new show segment, "Exec Appeal" that will spotlight the most coveted and innovative collectibles that appeal to executives and entrepreneurs, providing viewers with exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access.We invite advertisers and sponsors to join us by partnering with the Execs Collect Show. Your partnership will help us continue to bring unparalleled content and experiences to our dedicated high-income audience and drive exclusive attention to your business as well.About Toy Fair™The Toy Association, founded in 1916, the business trade association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of Play™ and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer facing Chicago Toy and Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association and more.The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual economic impact of $157.5 billion.About the Execs Collect Show™Execs Collect™ Show is a series set in a modern studio, grounded in the roles and backgrounds that technology executives play in the creation and collection of vintage and modern collectibles. The show is filmed in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Nostalgia is used as a powerful emotion that creates a strong bond between viewers and the show. By tapping into childhood memories, it elicits positive emotions and a sense of familiarity, leading to its increasing viewership. Kidults are growing, loyal viewers, as their emotional connection with pop culture and sports brands extends beyond fleeting trends. The Exec Collect™ Show was launched by Tech Legacies, a media company serving the technology industry and MAP Digital Network, a leader in innovative digital media and content development.

Behind the scenes of Tech Legacies' Execs Collect™ Show, tech, toys and pop culture collectables with Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play

