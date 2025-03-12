Award Winning Toy Industry Veteran known as the Prince of Play Opens his Vault to Updated and Revitalized Brands.

MAP Labs new media and entertainment products Tex DunRight - World's Favorite Cowboy Hollywood Hounds

Jacob R. Miles III, to bring back Cultural Toys company's most iconic and successful brands, along with several new lines.

This is an extraordinary moment for the legacy of Cultural Toys” — Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play

FT. WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAP Labs division of MAP Esports Network Inc. to bring back products from Cultural Toys, a cherished name synonymous with innovative and culturally rich toys. They are thrilled to announce a momentous revival spearheaded by Jacob R. Miles III , the Prince of Play. This exciting development will not only see the return of the company’s most beloved and successful brands but also the introduction of several fresh on trend and trend forward imaginative new lines.Jacob R. Miles III, a visionary leader in the toy industry, has an extensive history of fostering creativity and diversity through play. His innovative approach to storytelling, toy and character design and commitment to cultural representation has left an indelible mark on the industry. With this new initiative, Miles aims to build upon the legacy of his vast toy industry experience and Cultural Toys, reigniting the magic that made it a household name."This is an extraordinary moment for the legacy of Cultural Toys," said Jacob R. Miles III CEO of MAP Labs. "Our goal is to bring joy and learning to children everywhere by reintroducing the timeless classics that have resonated with families for generations. At the same time, we are excited to unveil new lines that reflect the diversity, technology and creativity of today’s world."The revival will feature the return of iconic brands such as Hollywood Hounds and Dinkytown Kids and Cultural Toys' SoftPlay books and Baby Love lines which have been cherished by children and parents alike for their innovative designs and educational value. In addition, Map Labs will introduce new collections that reflect and capture the growing world of gaming, technology and inspire imagination, and exploration. The new collections include the Controllors , a sci-fi based media franchise that includes comics, collectable trading card games, plushies and gaming lifestyle products. Tex DunRight (TDR), World's Favorite Cowboy, collection of TDR branded cowboy and western products capitalizing on the fast growing, highly popular western heritage culture and lifestyle. Hip Hop Hounds and Hip Hop Bobbleheads, capitalizing on the hot growing Hip Hop and urban markets. SunnyLuv, MeMe and My World and London Manga capitalizing on the anime and manga market.Jacob Miles has always been dedicated to creating toys that are fun and celebrate everyone and promote understanding and personal growth. This commitment will remain at the heart of his mission as he embarks on this new chapter. The reimagined brands and the new ones will continue to provide high-quality, safe, engaging designs, storylines and products that retailers and licensees can be proud of and that foster learning and development.Jacob Miles and MAP Labs is seeking co-development, manufacturing partners, licensing and sales representatives. Retail partners can license the properties for exclusive opportunities and purchase products through MAP Labs FOB program.About Cultural Toys:Cultural Toys was a Minneapolis-based renowned toy company committed to creating innovative, culturally diverse, and educational toys. With a legacy of bringing joy and learning to children, Cultural Toys products continue to inspire imagination and foster development through play.About the ControllorsThe Controllors™ is a media franchise whose stories and products appeal to children and adults. Its stories, settings, history, culture, magic system are based on scientific facts, discoveries by NASA. Its characters on current and future gaming trends. These unique, memorable and relatable characters inhabit the real world and our fantasy world when driving the plot. Its dramedy tone and style appeal to the upper age segment of a younger audience with its humorous and adventurous approach, and to older more mature audiences with sexier, darker and more complex narrative aspects. Its genre and subgenre of fantasy sci-fi and urban fantasy. To introduce this fantasy world and story to the public. Controllors leverage comic books, collectible trading cards and games, music, novels, video games, movies, TV shows, podcasts, web series and events. It is seeking co-development, licensing, sales rep, manufacturing and retail partners offerings of exclusivity licenses and FOB programs.About Hollywood HoundsCultural Toys' first product line introduced in 1988. They are our Pets who go to Hollywood to form a music group, become famous and go on tour encountering and overcoming obstacles along the way. Fame is not always what it appears to be. Updated designs of a successful line of characters that appeared on Fox and ABC in their own cartoon. New stories expand from the original story written by Jacob Miles. Products include plush, puppets, games music and a web series. They made appearances across America and were featured on end caps in Target, Wal-Mart, Toys R Us and more.About Dinkytown KidsDinkyTown Kids™ is a toy and media franchise got its start in Cultural Toys' initial product line as the DinkyTown Daycare Kids. It began as a soft doll toy with a comic strip book and will expand to include video series, films and a television series. They have been featured with a Better Homes & Garden Award, NBC Today Show appearance, National retail distribution with instore appearances, features and endcaps at Target Stores. Stories follow the daily adventures of the DinkyTown Kids with Petie Piper and his dog Dinky at the center of them.Jacob Miles, the Prince of Play, compares DinkyTown Kids to "a line of poetry," in that it captures and expresses fans' feelings for them. DinkyTown Kids – and by extension, Dinky – often speaks for readers better than they can for themselves. The DinkyTown kids are a tribute to Charles Schultz, Bob Williams, Bob Dylan and the historic DinkyTown (Minneapolis) USA.About Tex DunRight - Worlds Favorite CowboyTex DunRight™, “World’s Favorite Cowboy” is a mature puppet styled character similar to Jim Henson's Muppet characters. He was born at 315 Hudgins St. in Historic downtown Grapevine, Texas in 2001, created by Grapevine, Texas resident, Jacob R. Miles III, toy and entertainment industry veteran. He is the host of the Tex DunRight Show a satirical talk show on everything from pop culture, technology to politics. Products include adult games, puppets, plush and comic strips.About MAP Labs

