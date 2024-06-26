Strategic Radiology Enters Arkansas with Hot Springs Radiology Services

Stephen P. Penor, MD< FACR is President of Hot Springs Radiology Services, Ltd.

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Springs Radiology Services, Ltd., a 12-radiologist group based in the historic town of Hot Springs, AR, has aligned with Strategic Radiology, the national coalition of independent private radiology practices.

“Hot Springs Radiology Services has met the medical imaging needs of Hot Springs and the surrounding communities it serves with distinction for more than 80 years,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology (SR). “We are excited to be represented in Arkansas by the radiologists and employees of Hot Springs Radiology Services.”

Hot Springs Radiology Services provides two health systems and four hospitals with subspecialty diagnostic and interventional radiology services including neuroradiology, musculoskeletal radiology, body imaging, women’s imaging, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine.

“Our practice looks forward to getting to know the Strategic Radiology community and enjoying all of the benefits of membership,” said Stephen P. Penor, MD, FACR, President, Hot Springs Radiology Services. “We are committed to the collaborative, physician-driven operational model.”

In addition to serving hospitals associated with the Lifepoint and Common Spirit health systems, Hot Springs Radiology Services also covers two independent hospitals in the Hot Springs area. The group hopes to optimize Strategic Radiology’s scale to achieve greater operational efficiencies.

The Hot Springs Metropolitan Area (pop.100,000) is southwest of Little Rock and adjacent to Hot Springs National Park, the first and smallest jewel in the National Park system. The nearby Ouachita Mountains are known for beautiful lakes, hiking and biking trails, and naturally heated springs. Several historic bathhouses have attracted visitors seeking the restorative properties of thermal waters since the late 18th century. Hot Springs also is known as the birthplace of baseball’s spring training and has hosted many Major League greats including Babe Ruth, Cy Young, and Jackie Robinson.

Hot Springs Radiology Services has produced six Fellows of the American College of Radiology.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 39 privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1700+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

