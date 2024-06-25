Seeking Teacher Leadership Fellows for Civics, Financial Literacy, and Arts Integration

As part of The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) work to elevate the expertise of Maine’s education field, we are looking to hire Maine educators as Fellows in the following areas: Civics, Financial Literacy, and Arts Integration. These educators will be provided a stipend through this program to:

Create and distribute regular communication to the field in their focus area; Maintain webpage content on the Maine DOE website related to their focus area; Provide a monthly, 1-hour long professional learning opportunity for Maine educators. The professional learning will be based on requested needs from the field and will be offered virtually, synchronously, and archived for asynchronous access on the Maine DOE YouTube channel; Provide Maine educators technical assistance regarding classroom-specific best practices in their focus area and Fellows will form a community of practice led by the Chief Teaching and Learning Officer and will meet monthly to share best practices and engage in a book study to help support their work.

The Fellows will be selected from Maine’s field of exceptional educators through a competitive process. Applicants must demonstrate that they have experience as classroom educators (all levels welcome to apply), have demonstrated innovative approaches in their classroom, have knowledge and experience in the focus area, and have been involved in learning communities throughout Maine.

Since the fellowship is in addition to their regular teaching job, fellows will work remotely and outside of their contracted school hours.

Fellows will begin work as soon as suitable candidates are found and continue through June 2025. Fellows will be expected to work up to 20 hours/month for a stipend of up to $2,000/month.

Click here to apply. Applications close on July 22, 2024.

For more information or questions, please contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.