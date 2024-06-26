SCCG Managed Services Selects Altenar for Sports Betting Software Solutions to Support Gaming Projects with Operators

SCCG Managed Services Selects Altenar for Sports Betting Software Solutions to Support Projects with Tribal and Commercial Operators

SCCG Managed Services provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings.

By integrating Altenar's cutting-edge sports betting technology with our managed services, we are poised to set new standards in the industry” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) is excited to announce the selection of Altenar as a key partner to evolve its comprehensive managed services. This strategic collaboration combines SCCGMS's extensive expertise and vast experience in managing tribal gaming, iGaming, and sportsbook operations with Altenar's innovative sports betting solutions.

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings. This service fills the current void for both commercial and tribal operators who want to control their own destiny without outsourcing their sports and iGaming operations to a third-party brand. By integrating Altenar's advanced sports betting software, which is developed in-house and powered by premium quality data feeds, SCCGMS enhances its ability to deliver customized and reliable solutions.

SCCGMS acts as a bridge, eventually allowing operators to fully manage the operation themselves by offering significant training components to upskill their existing workforce and create new opportunities for new employees. SCCGMS ensures efficiency and excellence from initial concept through final implementation, leveraging unparalleled expertise, an extensive partner ecosystem, and innovative solutions to set new benchmarks for client-centric service and industry excellence.

Founder of SCCG Managed Services, Stephen Crystal, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Altenar represents a significant step forward in enhancing our service offerings. By integrating Altenar's cutting-edge sports betting technology with our managed services, we are poised to set new standards in the industry, delivering exceptional value and operational excellence to our clients."

Altenar, a leading sports betting software provider, delivers ‘best in class’ solutions for licensed operators. From 'software-only' products to a fully-managed sports betting platform stack, Altenar offers proven stability coupled with flexible and personalized services. Their sports wagering software, developed in-house and powered by official premium quality data feeds, ensures top-notch performance and reliability.

Their sportsbook module, combined with an in-house Player Account Management (PAM) platform, provides a full stack, turnkey solution for any iGaming operation. Altenar's PAM offers a comprehensive list of casino providers, payment options, CRM integration, and KYC capabilities. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with self-service betting terminals and mobile applications, ensuring a cohesive and efficient operation.

Alejandro Cazorla, Sales Manager at Altenar, said, "I am thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with SCCG, a premier provider of managed services in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring our innovative sports betting solutions to a wider audience across the U.S. market. Together, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled user experience and driving the growth of the sports betting industry. We look forward to a successful partnership and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

The partnership will leverage Altenar’s advanced sports betting technology, placing them in a prime position to support SCCG on their managed service projects. SCCGMS's commitment to excellence is evident in their stringent quality standards, unparalleled customer service, and a strong intellectual property library, ensuring optimal returns on investment for their clients.

This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the sports betting industry in the U.S., providing innovative, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry.



About Altenar

Founded in 2011, Altenar is a leading turnkey sportsbook provider committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients. Renowned for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, Altenar specializes in customizing solutions to new markets, audiences, and requirements. With a focus on building enduring partnerships, Altenar aims to be the most partner-oriented iGaming software provider in the industry.

For more information, visit www.altenar.com



About SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS)

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) provides tribal and commercial operators turnkey technology and operational support to develop their sports betting and iGaming offerings. Operations are supported by providing the experience necessary to establish completely new offerings and capabilities, from talent to technology. Whether it’s an enhancement or extension of internal services, such as compliance and risk management, or deploying new customer-facing products like digital and retail gaming content, SCCG Managed Services can quickly and efficiently integrate with existing teams. By the end of the project, operators will be fully equipped to manage the operations internally.

https://sccgmanagement.com/sccg-managed-services

