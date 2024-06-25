Ukraine approves National Energy and Climate Plan as EU Accession Negotiations Begin

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the period up to 2030. The decision was made at a meeting on 25 June. The NECP is a strategic document aimed at harmonizing environmental, energy, and economic policies for Ukraine's sustainable development.

With support from the Energy Community Secretariat, the draft National Plan was developed by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine in close cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Energy.

Ukraine has developed the NECP in line with Regulation (EU) 2018/1999, incorporating best practices from EU member states. This effort is in line with Ukraine’s obligations as an Energy Community contracting party and advances its EU membership aspirations.

"The National Plan was prepared in record time - less than a year. The government approved the National Energy and Climate Plan on the same day that negotiations on accession to the European Union began. This is symbolic, as the creation of this document is an important part of the European integration process,” says Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Artur Lorkowski, the Director of the Energy Community Secretariat emphasises that the timely adoption of Ukraine’s NECP is a crucial step in clarifying the government’s energy and climate policy priorities for citizens and stakeholders. He highlights the significance of this document: “The NECP serves as a blueprint for Ukraine's green reconstruction and recovery, attracting international assistance”.

Ms. Svyrydenko discusses the climate ambitions outlined in the NECP and underscores the critical need for funding.” The investment needs a total of 41.5 billion USD. Its implementation will not only contribute to the decarbonization of our country's economy but will also open significant opportunities to attract resources for the implementation of the Plan,” she says.

The main goals of the NECP include:

reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% compared to 1990 levels by 2030;

reaching a 27% share of renewable energy sources in total final energy consumption by 2030;

deepening the diversification of energy sources and supply routes - no more than 30% from one supplier;

primary energy consumption of no more than 72.224 million toe, final energy consumption of 42.168 million toe (toe - a ton of oil equivalent) by 2030.

More than 1500 representatives of various sectors and stakeholders, including the Government of Ukraine, the Parliament, European partners, civil society, the public sector, local communities and representatives of neighbouring countries, took part in the discussions of the draft NECP.

"It is important for us that civil society has joined not only the discussions, but also the creation of a document that brings us closer to EU membership. We will work together to transform the NECP into concrete decisions, actions and investments. Cooperation between the state and civil society will contribute to the speed and success of the recovery," emphasised Olena Pavlenko, President of DiXi Group.

The Energy Community Secretariat and the European Commission played key roles as international partners in developing the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), offering consultations and feedback throughout its creation.

“Focus must now shift to implementing the planned policies and measures in accordance with Ukraine Facility and Energy Community legal requirements. The ongoing brutal attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure underscore the need for continuous monitoring of the Plan and ongoing high-level discussions on adapting to changing circumstances,” stresses Mr Lorkowski reinforcing the Energy Community Secretariat’s commitment to to facilitate this process, following Secretariat's Recommendations published earlier this month.

Additionally, support in drafting the NECP was provided by the British Embassy in Ukraine, the Net Zero World Initiative, and the United Nations Development Program. The team involved in drafting the document included representatives from the DiXi Group think tank, the Institute for Economics and Forecasting of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and various independent experts.