Intersection will be in final configuration, traffic switch Thursday

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will implement a traffic shift on Wyoming State Highway 390 on Thursday, June 27, weather permitting. The shift will move traffic to the permanent configuration of the intersection at Wyoming State Highway 22.

What to expect:

· Timing: The shift is expected to be in place by 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 27.

· Traffic Shift: Crews will remove the temporary traffic barriers put in place on June 15 and traffic will start using the permanent lanes.

Delays: Short delays are possible overnight on Wednesday, June 26, and early in the morning on Thursday, June 27 as crews make the switch.

Merging Reminder: Eastbound drivers on WYO 22 using the bypass lane will still merge with traffic turning left from WYO 390 at the traffic light.

Additionally, WYDOT expects to open the completed south half of the new bridge for one lane of traffic in each direction on Tuesday, July 2. Demolition of the old span will be conducted in stages and should not impact traffic flow.

Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate adjustments to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to keeping the public informed. WYDOT prioritizes the safety of all travelers and construction crews. Please reduce speed while traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to adjusted traffic patterns, signage, and flaggers’ instructions.

For more information about the Florida T and how it works, visit the project website at wy22wilsonsrb.com, where you can also find project progress details and information about upcoming work.

Sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html, for construction updates. Check Google Maps for real-time traffic conditions and travel time estimates. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit WYDOT’s web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver . The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.