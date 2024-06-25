DENISE MCCORMICK SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Denise McCormick honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be hoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise McCormick, World Renowned Educational Coach was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. McCormick will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
With over three decades of experience in the industry, ranging from teaching at the elementary level to teaching at the graduate level, Ms. Denise McCormick has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. She is a seasoned and trusted Education Coach who is dedicated to providing a meaningful and emotionally driven experience for educators who face challenges in finding resources and support. Harnessing the intelligence and creativity of women is crucial for driving meaningful progress in our society. Denise is a Licensed worldwide WomanSpeak Circle Leader who instructs women using WomanSpeak's distinctive curriculum, which aims to empower them to communicate with clarity, confidence, and influence. When working with Denise as your coach, you'll have a mentor who will inspire and support you in focusing on the areas of the education sector and classroom where you can make a difference. In addition, your daily contributions will be recognized and appreciated.
Denise's daily tasks involve supporting fellow educators in their self-care and personal development. She engages with students in a way that helps them overcome their fears and tap into their inner strength and confidence. Denise's narratives can be found in various literary works, such as Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Women Who Shine, Never Mind the Monkey Mind, and Leading With Legacy.
Denise is currently involved in the Board of Directors for Links Across Borders, a registered Not-For-Profit organization based in Ontario, Canada, and Ghana, West Africa. Links fosters opportunities and facilitates programs for individuals, families, and groups to actively participate in community development, both locally and internationally. For five years, Denise has had the incredible opportunity to travel with 40 middle school students as the Primary Delegation Leader with People to People Student Ambassadors. Together, they have explored ten different countries across the globe.
Before embarking on her professional career path, Denise completed her undergraduate work at both Iowa State University and Iowa Wesleyan University. Her M.A.E. in Education, K-12 Reading Specialist, and K-8 Reading Endorsement were from Viterbo University.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Denise McCormick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2000, she was awarded the State of Iowa Literacy Award Issued by the Iowa Council of Teachers of English Language Arts Associated with Mount Pleasant Community School District. This year, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be considered to be featured on the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her previous selection as IAOTP's Top Best-Selling Author and Educational Coach of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year.
Aside from her successful career, Denise is also an inspirational speaker who facilitates training as a Certified Jack Canfield Trainer in the Success Principles and is an active member of the World Class Speaker Society.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Denise McCormick as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
Looking back, Denise attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information, please visit: https://www.denisemccormick.com
