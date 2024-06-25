Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of The World’s 50 Best Hotels
The Gruppo Lunelli’s winery presents a new award, “The Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group of the Year”
We are thrilled to renew our partnership with William Reed. This collaboration allows us to bring the Ferrari Trento experience to a discerning audience that values luxury and sophistication.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the renowned Italian sparkling wine producer, is delighted to announce its new partnership as the official toast of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. This prestigious collaboration underscores Ferrari Trento's commitment to excellence and luxury in the hospitality industry and its passion for networking with other high-end brands.
The World’s 50 Best Hotels is a global celebration of the finest hospitality establishments, showcasing the epitome of luxury, innovation, and unique experiences. Both brands share the same values of excellence and pursuit of perfection in doing what you love. Ferrari Trento’s role as an official wine partner will enhance these celebrations, offering guests an exquisite taste of Italian elegance and craftsmanship.
The Gruppo Lunelli’s Winery is honoured to be the official sponsor of a new award, “The Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group of the Year” which aims to identify the hotel chain that succeeds in delivering the highest service and a unique identity. Ferrari Trento advocated for the introduction of this new award because consistency in quality in all locations is a major challenge for whoever wants to grow in the hospitality industry, such as it is for a winery that wants to expand its collection by introducing new wines.
“The Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group of the Year Award” will be assigned, like the 50 Best list, by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 600 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene.
Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to renew our partnership with William Reed. We had a very positive collaboration with them on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants a few years ago and we are thus very glad to contribute to this new platform. We truly believe in the importance of the hospitality sector for both wine industry and for the attractiveness of countries, like Italy, where tourism plays a major role. Moreover, this collaboration allows us to bring the Ferrari Trento experience to a discerning audience that values luxury and sophistication.”
Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of 50 Best, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Ferrari Trento as the first official sparkling wine partner for The World’s 50 Best Hotels. Ferrari Trento shares our commitment to championing innovation and leadership within the hotel industry and we are excited to work with them as the sponsor of a brand-new award category, the Most Admired Hotel Group, at The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024.”
Throughout the partnership, Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wines will be featured at various events and ceremonies associated with The World’s 50 Best Hotels, taking place from September 15th to 17th in London. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the finest Ferrari Trentodocs, each embodying the rich heritage and vocation of the Trentino mountains.
The partnership with The World’s 50 Best Hotels aligns perfectly with Ferrari Trento’s philosophy of celebrating life’s moments with exceptional wine and embracing the Italian Art of Living. Hospitality is traditionally very important in Italian culture, which is why Ferrari Trento has long worked to underline the importance of the art of hospitality in both hotel and fine dining experiences. A glass of bubbles is synonymous with welcome, and the toast is, by definition, an act of conviviality. This collaboration promises to elevate the experiences of guests at the world’s most esteemed hotels, creating unforgettable memories with every sip.
