Shane Reeves Speaks at Annual McKesson IdeaShare Conference
At the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on June 25th
I am honored to have this opportunity to share information with industry leaders around important topics that affect all community pharmacists.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today that chief executive officer, and senator, Shane Reeves is scheduled to speak at the annual McKesson IdeaShare conference for community pharmacies on June 25th. The conference, which anticipates more than 2000 pharmacy owners, is being held in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from June 23rd through June 26th.
The panel discussion, which will also include Texas Senator Tan Parker, will be moderated by Rich Buckley, head of public affairs at McKesson and Matt Williams, head of state government affairs. The panelists will focus on policy issues which affect community pharmacists including the role of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) in pharmacist reimbursement and prescription cost transparency for patients as Senator Reeves has sponsored legislation addressing both issues in Tennessee. Just prior to the panel, representatives from several national trade associations for pharmacists including the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA) are scheduled to speak.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to share information with industry leaders around important topics that affect all community pharmacists,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com/
