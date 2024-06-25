Cleveland Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Dangerous Supplement

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, filed the first wrongful death lawsuit linked to taking Neptune's Fix on June 4, 2024, in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy Take Legal Action Against Manufacturers of Neptune's Fix Following Death of Local Man

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, a Cleveland-based law firm, filed the first wrongful death lawsuit linked to taking Neptune's Fix on June 4, 2024, in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas (case number 24CV212590) against the manufacturers of the product. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of the family of 37-year-old Christopher Haggarty, who died after consuming Neptune's Fix.

Neptune's Fix, marketed as a dietary supplement, allegedly contained the addictive and potentially lethal drug tianeptine. According to the lawsuit, the product was sold at a Lorain County gas station. The Lorain County Coroner's Office and toxicology reports attributed Mr. Haggarty's death to Neptune's Fix, which contained both tianeptine and synthetic cannabinoids.

"We are committed to holding accountable those who put dangerous products into consumers' hands," stated Nurenberg Paris attorney Jordan Lebovitz. "This lawsuit seeks justice for Mr. Haggarty's family and aims to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of Neptune's Fix."

Tianeptine, often referred to as “gas station heroin,” is an illegal substance with opioid-like effects and has become a growing public health concern. Medical experts warn of its addictive properties, and the FDA has issued warnings urging consumers to avoid products containing it due to serious health risks.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order to classify all products containing the unregulated drug tianeptine as a Schedule I controlled substance. The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy found that tianeptine has no accepted medical use in treatment in the state and poses an imminent hazard to public health, safety, and welfare. All products containing tianeptine are illegal and may not be sold or possessed in the state of Ohio.

Mr. Lebovitz continued, "When the Dec. 2022 Ohio ban was issued, all retailers should have stopped selling all products containing tianeptine. Despite the warning and ban, products like Neptune's Fix were reportedly still available at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. One goal of this lawsuit is to make sure this product is not sold to anyone in Ohio or any other part of the country."

Tianeptine is not approved for any medical use or as a food additive and is not generally recognized as safe. It does not qualify as a dietary ingredient. Consumption of these products can result in serious health outcomes. The FDA first received reports of incidents linked to tianeptine in 2015, and these occurrences have steadily risen each year. Beyond Ohio, tianeptine has been banned in several states, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

