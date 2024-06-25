Interstate 29 Closing at 6 p.m. from Exits 2 to 9 in Southeast South Dakota

For Immediate Release:

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Contact:

Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – At 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, state officials are closing northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 29 from exit 2 to exit 9 in southeast South Dakota. The Big Sioux River is predicted to crest around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, and is expected to send a significant amount of water into low lying areas of southeast South Dakota. A berm, or levee, is being built across both lanes of I-29 at exit 4. That protective structure will connect with an existing levee on the east side of North Sioux City. Interstate Detour Routes:

Southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto S.D. Highway 50 west at exit 26 to Vermillion, then south to South Dakota Highway 19 into Nebraska where it becomes N.E. Highway 15, then continue south to N.E. Highway 12 east in Nebraska to U.S Highway 20 east in Nebraska, then to exit 144 for I-29 south at South Sioux City, IA.

Northbound I-29 traffic will exit onto Highway 20 west, then north on Highway 12 and Highway 15 in Nebraska, continuing onto Highway 19 in South Dakota to the Vermillion exit to Highway 50 eastbound to I-29.

At this time, local traffic will be allowed into the area until water reaches the roadway. Detour maps are available on https://www.SD511.org orhttps://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/flooding-information.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving on state and local roads in southeast South Dakota for the next several days. Motorists should not drive through rushing or standing water over roadways as the road may be washed out underneath.

