Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Addresses Ongoing Albuterol Shortage
Medivant Healthcare Is Now Shipping Doses Of The Respiratory Drug
High-quality solutions specifically designed to address the needs of hospital staff will allow for treatment that is both more efficient and higher quality”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medivant Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company and innovator in addressing drug shortages, recently announced that orders for its single-dose vials of critical respiratory drug Albuterol, specifically designed for use in nebulizers, are now being accepted. Medivant, which operates two fully automated CGMP FDA registered facilities in Arizona, is known for its consistent and high-quality single-dose injectable drugs and pre-filled syringes. The company is now bringing this powerful solution to Albuterol and began shipping the drug in mid-June.
Albuterol Sulfate has been on the FDA’s Drug Shortage list since 2022. Though often associated with treatment for asthma, Albuterol is also used to manage a variety of other respiratory illnesses. Currently, hospitals are being forced to ration the medicine and are treating patients by modifying the Albuterol medication found in at-home inhaler versions in order to accommodate use in nebulizers rather than simply using solutions designed specifically for use in a nebulizer. The process involved in adapting many inhaler-based smaller doses of Albuterol to a larger dosage for use in a continuous nebulizer treatment is highly inefficient, increasing the burden on nurses and lowering the quality and efficiency of care for patients.
“The current shortage of Albuterol is largely affecting those who need it most urgently–that is, patients in emergency departments, hospitals, and clinics, and is most worrisome for pediatric patients,” says Viraj Gandhi, the Founder and CEO of Medivant Healthcare. “Medivant has been in close communication with hospitals to ensure that our products meet their needs. Our larger dose Albuterol vials are specifically designed with a flip-up seal so that they provide a simple solution for use with a nebulizer, reducing setup times from 10 minutes to 10 seconds.”
This shortage was driven by a variety of factors, including the increased usage of nebulizer treatments and the bankruptcy of a major supplier, Akorn Pharmaceuticals. In addition to this spike in demand, which has yet to completely level off, ongoing supply chain issues have kept overall supply levels down. Akorn Pharmaceuticals filed for bankruptcy in early 2023 and stopped shipping its 20-milliliter formulation the same year. The gap left behind by these plant closures has not yet been filled.
Medivant aims to be a part of the solution by helping to fill in current weaknesses in the supply chain. Because they are filled using Pharma-Grade automation and subjected to rigorous quality control, Medivant’s products are safe and effective with long expiry dates. Their longevity makes them a valuable asset during shortage conditions, as it allows healthcare providers to be certain that their supply will remain consistent and lessens the frequency of making purchases for resupply. These innovative vials are designed with a unique flip-up seal that is specially designed to be used with nebulizers in a hospital setting and show what innovation can come from close cooperation with doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
“Boosting supply is of course important, but improving quality is equally important,” says Gandhi. “A greater supply of Albuterol designed for use in inhalers does little to reduce burdens on nurses and improve care for patients. High-quality solutions specifically designed to address the needs of hospital staff will allow for treatment that is both more efficient and higher quality, while also creating more consistent access. Saving time for the hospital staff also leads to saving more patients who need critical, time-sensitive care.”
Medivant’s Albuterol vials are currently available. Those interested in finding out more details can contact Medivant’s main phone line at 1-888-201-0688, reach out to them via email at sales@medivanthealth.com or visit their website at https://medivanthealth.com/ for more information.
About Medivant
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Medivant Healthcare operates two CGMP USFDA registered facilities that produce single-dose liquid injectable vials and pre-filled syringes of numerous short-supply medicines. Currently supplying over 600 hospitals and over 3000 medical clinics and MD offices nationwide, the team aims to mitigate injectable drug shortages by delivering unparalleled consistency of supply and quality using Pharma-Grade automation.
