Raze Finance Partners with Texture Capital Enabling Secondary Liquidity of Tokenized Real-World Assets
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raze Finance, a dynamic fundraising solution tailored to early-stage startups, has announced a strategic partnership with Texture Capital, a FINRA member broker-dealer focused on tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). This collaboration aims to offer industry players and investors enhanced liquidity opportunities for their tokenized assets.
Through this partnership, Raze Finance will leverage Texture Capital's SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) to enable trading of tokenized securities in the United States. The combination of Texture's robust broker dealer services with Raze Finance's fundraising platform will create a seamless and compliant trading venue for tokenized RWAs.
Tokenization of real-world assets is considered one of the most promising segments in the fintech space: Citigroup estimates there will be $5 trillion of assets tokenized by 2030 with Bain forecasting that tokenization will be a $400bn revenue opportunity .
Commenting on the partnership, Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze Finance, “We are thrilled to partner with Texture Capital on multiple opportunities including offering insurers a pathway for secondary liquidity for their digital securities. Over the last several years, the idea of potential liquidity for tokenized secures has been just a concept. This collaboration will offer Raze customers potential secondary trading opportunities, empowering them to maximize the value of their tokenized assets. Together, we aim to reshape the investment landscape and unlock new possibilities for industry players.”
“We look forward to working with Raze,” stated Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital “Our mission is to develop a new market structure for capital markets leveraging blockchain technology, and to provide investors with improved access, transparency and liquidity. Working with platforms like the one Raze has built is a key component to unlocking the potential in the tokenized securities market.”
The Raze platform leverages the power of tokenization and STOs to offer a robust system for raising capital and managing equity. Through partnerships with blockchain networks, Raze helps issuers comply with securities regulations while providing a streamlined, cost-effective, and transparent fundraising process. The benefits of these technologies extend to efficient cap table management, automatic distribution of dividends, and connectivity to secondary market trading. Embracing these technologies has the potential to significantly enhance access to global capital markets, reduce operational costs, and improve overall investment efficiency, making them a pivotal part of the future of finance.
About Texture Capital
Texture Capital is a FINRA member and SEC registered broker dealer focused on digital securities. We help clients compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to improve the market structure of traditional capital markets. Texture provides tools for issuance, tokenization and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System.
For more information, please visit: https://texture.capital
About Raze Fintech Inc.
Raze has built a platform to allow any company to easily tokenize assets for raising capital and managing equity, from funding to exit, all within US securities regulatory compliance. Raze’s fundraising operating system and set of services are poised to become a leader in an emergent multi-trillion-dollar market. Raze was founded by veterans and subject matter experts in areas including startups, capital formation, legal, blockchain, and venture capital to drive exponential value creation for our customers and investor ecosystem.
For more information, please visit: https://raze.finance
Brian Anderson
Through this partnership, Raze Finance will leverage Texture Capital's SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) to enable trading of tokenized securities in the United States. The combination of Texture's robust broker dealer services with Raze Finance's fundraising platform will create a seamless and compliant trading venue for tokenized RWAs.
Tokenization of real-world assets is considered one of the most promising segments in the fintech space: Citigroup estimates there will be $5 trillion of assets tokenized by 2030 with Bain forecasting that tokenization will be a $400bn revenue opportunity .
Commenting on the partnership, Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze Finance, “We are thrilled to partner with Texture Capital on multiple opportunities including offering insurers a pathway for secondary liquidity for their digital securities. Over the last several years, the idea of potential liquidity for tokenized secures has been just a concept. This collaboration will offer Raze customers potential secondary trading opportunities, empowering them to maximize the value of their tokenized assets. Together, we aim to reshape the investment landscape and unlock new possibilities for industry players.”
“We look forward to working with Raze,” stated Richard Johnson, CEO of Texture Capital “Our mission is to develop a new market structure for capital markets leveraging blockchain technology, and to provide investors with improved access, transparency and liquidity. Working with platforms like the one Raze has built is a key component to unlocking the potential in the tokenized securities market.”
The Raze platform leverages the power of tokenization and STOs to offer a robust system for raising capital and managing equity. Through partnerships with blockchain networks, Raze helps issuers comply with securities regulations while providing a streamlined, cost-effective, and transparent fundraising process. The benefits of these technologies extend to efficient cap table management, automatic distribution of dividends, and connectivity to secondary market trading. Embracing these technologies has the potential to significantly enhance access to global capital markets, reduce operational costs, and improve overall investment efficiency, making them a pivotal part of the future of finance.
About Texture Capital
Texture Capital is a FINRA member and SEC registered broker dealer focused on digital securities. We help clients compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to improve the market structure of traditional capital markets. Texture provides tools for issuance, tokenization and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System.
For more information, please visit: https://texture.capital
About Raze Fintech Inc.
Raze has built a platform to allow any company to easily tokenize assets for raising capital and managing equity, from funding to exit, all within US securities regulatory compliance. Raze’s fundraising operating system and set of services are poised to become a leader in an emergent multi-trillion-dollar market. Raze was founded by veterans and subject matter experts in areas including startups, capital formation, legal, blockchain, and venture capital to drive exponential value creation for our customers and investor ecosystem.
For more information, please visit: https://raze.finance
Brian Anderson
RAZE Fintech Inc
info@raze.finance
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn