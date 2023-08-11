Raze Welcomes Alexander Ronzino as Chief Financial Officer
Ronzino's Experience in Scaling Technology Ventures and Securing VC Funding is Set to Drive Raze's Financial GrowthTAMPA, FL, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raze Fintech Inc., a leading private fundraising platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Ronzino as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned operational finance executive and entrepreneur, Ronzino brings a wealth of experience in securing VC funding, leading private equity transactions, and scaling technology companies.
Alexander Ronzino's impressive background includes founding and growing a nationally accredited, multi-facility behavioral healthcare organization backed by venture capital. He has also held the positions of COO and CFO at a rapidly expanding technology company boasting over 500 team members and achieving a remarkable $300M in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). His remarkable accomplishments have earned him recognition, including being named in FSU's prestigious Thirty Under 30 list. Ronzino has been featured, interviewed, and published by renowned media outlets including ABC News, Business Insider, and Managed Healthcare Executive.
Ronzino's educational achievements are equally noteworthy, holding a bachelor's degree in Finance and an MBA from Florida State University. His dedication to operational excellence is evident in his attainment of a black belt in Lean Six Sigma, further enhancing his capabilities to drive efficient and effective growth.
In his new role as CFO, Alexander Ronzino is set to play a pivotal part in Raze's ongoing journey. His profound expertise and experience will be instrumental in fulfilling the company's capital raising objectives, ensuring superior customer service, and facilitating the scalable expansion of the SaaS enterprise.
"We are thrilled to welcome Alexander Ronzino to the Raze team as our CFO," said Brian Anderson, CEO at Raze. "His track record of achievements and his extensive financial acumen make him an invaluable addition to our leadership. We are confident that his strategic insights and operational prowess will contribute significantly to our continued success."
His addition to the team reinforces the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and growth.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@raze.finance
For more information about Raze, please visit https://raze.finance
About Raze Fintech Inc.
Raze is an operating system for founders and investors to raise capital. Startups can quickly launch their offer and remain compliant while investors can access due diligence and deploy capital - all in one place. The platform features dynamic listing pages, identity verification, accredited investor declarations, digital signature capabilities for agreement execution, as well as support for multiple forms of payment, including cryptocurrencies and fiat wire transfer.
Brian Anderson
RAZE Fintech Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn