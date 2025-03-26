Raze Partners with Plume to Leverage Plume Chain for Real World Asset Innovation

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raze , a tokenization platform built for nearly any asset and market, and Plume , the first Layer-1 purpose-built for Real World Asset Finance (RWAfi), are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will see Raze integrate with the Plume Chain to enhance its offerings, bringing tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to its users with unprecedented efficiency and scalability.Through this partnership, Raze will utilize Plume’s cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure to streamline the tokenization and management of RWAs, enabling seamless access to yield-bearing assets for its community. The Plume Chain, known for its modular and composable design, provides Raze with a robust ecosystem tailored for RWA deployment, bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi.“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Plume and leverage the Plume Chain to supercharge our mission,” said Brian Anderson, CEO and Founder of Raze. “Plume’s innovative approach to RWAs aligns perfectly with our vision of making decentralized finance more accessible and impactful. By integrating with Plume, this allows us to bring real-world value to our users in a way that’s secure, transparent, and scalable—it's a game-changer for Raze and our community.Plume’s architecture, featuring a network of financial infrastructure partners, empowers Raze to deploy a diverse range of assets—from private credit to alternative investments—while ensuring compliance and composability within the DeFi space. This partnership marks a significant step forward in making RWAs a cornerstone of decentralized financial innovation.“Partnering with Raze is a testament to the power of the Plume Chain to drive real-world impact,” said Chris Yin, CEO and Co-Founder of Plume. “Raze’s forward-thinking approach to directly enabling funds and corporations to onboard digital assets, complements our goal of creating a unified ecosystem where RWAs can thrive. Together, we’re building a future where financial opportunities are limitless, and we’re proud to support Raze in delivering tangible value to its users.”The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as the RWA sector continues to gain momentum, with both companies committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in blockchain-based finance. By combining Raze’s expertise in DeFi with Plume Network’s specialized RWA infrastructure, this partnership is poised to unlock new possibilities for investors and asset issuers alike.For more information about Raze, visit Raze.Finance. To learn more about Plume and the Plume Chain, visit plumenetwork.xyz.About RazeRaze is a tokenization engine that transforms real-world assets (RWAs) into liquid, transparent digital investment instruments for companies, funds, and legal entities. Our intuitive, scalable platform offers built-in compliance, multi-blockchain compatibility, and automated workflows to simplify asset issuance and management. With robust security, API-driven integrations, and end-to-end fundraising tools, Raze empowers issuers to tokenize assets seamlessly without blockchain expertise.About PlumePlume is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 180+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

