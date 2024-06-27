Sauk County, WI Enhances Permitting Efficiency with OpenGov
The new system will enable online applications and payments, automate the inspection cycles for septic permits, and return valuable time back to staff.WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sauk County, WI, faced challenges with its legacy, custom-built system that was expensive to maintain and nearing the end of its functional life, compelling the County to seek a modern, reliable solution. Leaders chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Located just northwest of Madison, Sauk County dealt with poor cell service affecting field operations and a lack of public-facing applications for permit and payment processing. The County needed a robust system capable of operating offline, automating recurring inspections, and providing a user-friendly public portal. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out due to its ability to meet these specific needs and automate complex workflows.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Sauk County can look forward to operational improvements. The new system will enable online applications and payments, automate the inspection cycles for septic permits, and return valuable time back to staff. Additionally, the implementation of this platform is expected to enhance the service experience for residents, providing transparency and efficiency that were previously unattainable.
Sauk County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
