Aircare International Announces New Training Center in Las Vegas
Aircare International's Las Vegas training center will offer top-tier emergency training for business aviation with advanced simulators and flexible scheduling.
Business aviation activity continues to increase in the Las Vegas area, making it an ideal location for a full-time training center”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircare International is excited to announce the opening of its new training center in Las Vegas, Nevada, officially opening on July 15. This fixed-base facility will provide industry-leading emergency training programs for the business aviation community, including readily available One Day Pilot (ODP) and Open Enrollment Flight Attendant courses.
— Brian Hayvaz, Vice President of Operations for Aircare FACTS Training
"Business aviation activity continues to increase in the Las Vegas area, making it an ideal location for a full-time training center," said Brian Hayvaz, Vice President of Operations for Aircare FACTS Training. "The new facility will offer flexible and comprehensive training solutions in a convenient location.”
The Las Vegas training center will feature experiential training ubiquitous with all other Aircare FACTS Training locations including the use of full-motion cabin simulators, live firefighting exercises, hypoxia simulation, and water survival drills.
Aircare FACTS Training combines online self-study modules, interactive classroom discussions, and intensive hands-on practical exercises to maximize knowledge retention and emergency response skills.
Often considered the industry standard for emergency procedures training, Aircare’s Las Vegas location will continue the tradition of Aircare FACTS Training, offering innovative training techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure emergency preparedness. One Day Pilot courses will be available weekly, while Open Enrollment Flight Attendant courses will be available 1-2 times per month.
This expansion will provide increased training opportunities for both local professionals and those traveling to Las Vegas. By offering flexible scheduling, on-demand training options, and comprehensive programs, Aircare International is committed to enhancing the safety and proficiency of aviation professionals. For more information about the Las Vegas training center or to enroll in upcoming courses, please contact Aircare International by calling 888-754-9805 or by visiting https://www.aircareinternational.com.
About Aircare International
Aircare International has supported the business aviation community for over four decades by providing cabin crew emergency procedures training, inflight global telemedicine, and crew staffing. Aircare is a recognized leader in its field, supporting hundreds of customers and thousands of crew members.
