$20 Million to Help Refugees Find and Maintain Work

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $20 million has been awarded to 17 community-based organizations that help refugees become employed while adjusting to their new homes in New York. The Refugee Support Services Program, which is funded by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, continues to be a fundamental part of the state’s successful efforts to resettle refugees in communities across New York.

“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.”

The Refugee Support Services Program provides services including addressing barriers to employment, such as social and cultural adjustment, job search skills, work experience, and English proficiency. Transitional services are also provided to ensure continued employment and to enhance opportunities for advancement.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Refugee Services bureau is responsible for the implementation of programs and services to assist refugees in New York State. Federal resources are directed to local entities that help refugees and their families, as well as others in a similar immigration status, to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “New York’s heritage is heavily influenced by our willingness to accept and help people fleeing persecution, violence, and intolerance abroad. As we recognized World Refugee Day this week, we continue that proud tradition by providing a safe haven for these individuals and families, along with the support they need to start life anew in our state.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “New York has always been a safe haven for individuals fleeing violence and persecution. We recognize the significant contributions of our refugee and immigrant populations, and through the Department of State’s Office for New Americans, we work to support and uplift these individuals as they transition to a new life here in our State. This $20 million award builds on those efforts and will help provide refugees with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in today’s job market.”

17 not-for-profit refugee services providers across the state were awarded funding to provide employment and transitional support services to help recently resettled refugees and their families adapt to life in the U.S. Recipients include:

New York City

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400

Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300

CAMBA Inc., $400,000

Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679

El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000

Long Island

Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500

Mid-Hudson

Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500

Capital Region

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700

Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566

Southern Tier

American Civic Association Inc., $148,742

Western New York

Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000

Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741

Finger Lakes

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427

Rochester City School District, $1,000,000

Mohawk Valley

The Center, $1,560,000

Central New York

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, $4,055,841

New York State welcomed nearly 4,200 refugees or individuals on Special Immigrant Visas between October 2022 through September 2023, with most of these individuals resettling in communities upstate. These refugees included 991 from Afghanistan, 912 from the Democratic Republic of Congo, 717 from Syria, 541 from Burma, and 122 from Colombia.

Refugees are the most scrutinized and vetted individuals to travel to the United States. Prior to resettling, they undergo numerous security checks by intelligence agencies, including bio-metric tests, medical screenings, and in-person interviews with U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials.

Refugees living in New York make significant contributions to the state’s economy as earners, taxpayers, and consumers, according to a study by the New American Economy. Refugee households earned an estimated $6.2 billion annually and contribute roughly $2 billion in federal, state and local taxes.

Jewish Family Services of WNY Chief Executive Officer Molly Carr said, “JFS understands the many hurdles faced by refugee adults and youth as they pursue self-sufficiency and assimilation into their new community, most notably securing and maintaining meaningful employment. By offering refugee-focused career services and providing wrap-around individual and family supports to assist with the transition to a new country and address any barriers to employment, we can better guide refugees on their path towards achieving financial and personal stability.”

American Civic Association Executive Director & CEO Hussein Adams said, “Since 1939, the American Civic Association (ACA) in Binghamton has been proudly providing immigration support services to newcomers from around the globe. The ACA is tremendously grateful to Governor Hochul for this award, as it enables us to afford newcomers more opportunities towards economic development, inclusion, and self-sufficiency. Through refugee resettlement and integration, cultural diversity is achieved, and local communities have become enriched and more dynamic. At the ACA, we believe that when New Americans thrive, we all thrive! Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your continuous support in making NYS a welcoming state.”

Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., Executive Director Susan Fox said, “The Shorefront YM & YWHA is proud to work with NYS OTDA and our collaborative partners to implement a Refugee Support Services Program (RSSP) dedicated to helping eligible refugees achieve economic and social self-sufficiency as soon as possible upon their arrival to the US. In fact, RSSP's laser focus on identifying and overcoming barriers, facilitating successful job placements, job retention, and family self-sufficiency both reflects and respects the hopes and dreams of the thousands of refugees with whom we work. We are continually inspired by the extraordinary efforts and perseverance of refugees fleeing difficult and dangerous circumstances who aspire to build their lives in New York, and fervently want to live safely, support their families, and contribute to society.”

Rochester City School District’s Office of Adult and Career Education Services Executive Director Lia Tinkelman Festenstein said, “We are deeply honored and grateful to receive the RSSP Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at RCSD OACES. With this award, we will be able to make a significant impact on the economic trajectory of refugee families through a multitude of services. By equipping our community members with the necessary skills and opportunities, we are committed to creating pathways that empower these families to build a brighter future.”

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services Vice President of Family Prosperity Programs Jim Morris said, “This funding will ramp up CCFCS’ already successful Refugee Employment Services Program. We maintain a base of more than 100 employers in the Greater Rochester area and have placed more than 370 refugees in local jobs since 2019. Over the same period, more than half of the refugees placed in jobs by our agency, have become self-sufficient within 90 days of employment.”

Albany Community Action Partnership Executive Director Neenah A. Bland said,“Albany Community Action Partnership is excited to be partnering with OTDA for the Refugee Support Services Program. This initiative is a crucial step towards fostering economic independence, ensuring our new community members have the support and opportunities they need to build their new lives. In turn, our efforts will help cultivate a stronger and more inclusive community for all Albany County residents.”

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan said, “Catholic Charities is pleased to continue its partnership with New York State to provide employment and social support services to newcomers to New York – refugees, those granted asylum, victims of human trafficking, and humanitarian parolees. Those who have arrived to New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley are in need of support to integrate and rebuild their lives in their new home. New immigrants and refugees revitalize and strengthen our communities.”

The Center Executive Director Shelly Callahan said, “The Refugee Support Services Program is essential to the refugee community in Oneida County and to the many employers who are growing their workforce. The Center serves thousands of clients each year to attain employment, integrate into our community, and become self-sufficient through the RSS program. We are grateful to NYS and Governor Hochul for supporting this important program for community building and economic resilience, and providing welcome to the thousands of refugees who make New York State their home.”

Center for Family Life In Sunset Park Co-Executive Director Julia Jean-Francois said, “Center for Family Life in Sunset Park is deeply honored to participate in the New York State Refugee Support Services Program, which is being implemented by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. We are committed to providing employment supports as well as wrap around social services supports to refugees and their families in Brooklyn, and we are delighted to welcome some of our newest New Yorkers to our vibrant community. Refugees bring their determination, drive, hopes and dreams for bright futures to our City and we see the meaningful contribution that refugees and their family members make every day to a strong and resilient New York.”

Catholic Charities of Onondaga County Executive Director Michael Melara said, “We are honored to receive this funding award. It serves as a testament to Governor Hochul’s dedication to supporting refugees and fostering a welcoming culture as they rebuild their lives.”

CAMBA, Inc. President and CEO Valerie Barton-Richardson said, “As a nonprofit receiving this funding, CAMBA is dedicated to serving refugees, and we are proud to be among the 17 providers across the state to receive funding to support this vulnerable population. Refugees bring immense value to New York State, both culturally and economically, and we are committed to helping them adapt to life in the U.S. With this funding, we can continue providing essential services such as direct job placement and retention support leading to self-sufficiency. These services help refugees build successful lives in their new communities.”

Catholic Charities of Long Island CEO Michael Smith said, “At Catholic Charities of Long Island our faith inspires us to care for all those in need and we believe each person is a child of God deserving respect and dignity. The Refugee Support Services Program helps eligible individuals and families thrive in our communities. This effective collaboration provides the job training and service integrations that bring self-sufficiency while enhancing the social determinants of health. We are proud to participate in these efforts to achieve successful outcomes locally and across New York State.”