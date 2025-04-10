Submit Release
Special Election in 22nd Senate District

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a special election to fill the vacancy in the 22nd Senate District created by the resignation of Simcha Felder will be held on Tuesday, May 20. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on April 10 pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“To ensure residents of the 22nd District have representation in the State Senate, there will be a special election in May to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Simcha Felder,” Governor Hochul said. “Senator Felder has served in Albany for many years, and we wish him well in his next chapter. I look forward to working with his successor on the issues that matter to the people of the 22nd District."


