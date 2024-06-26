Bigeye Launches New Systems Integrator Partner Program to Meet Growing Demand in the Data Observability Market
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigeye, the premier provider of enterprise data observability solutions, has announced the launch of its new Systems Integrator Partner Program. This initiative not only promotes collaboration and mutual success but also taps into the rapidly expanding data observability market, presenting significant opportunities for partners to create new revenue streams.
— Kyle Kirwan, Bigeye CEO
The Bigeye Systems Integrator Partner Program is an ecosystem of partners who are equipped to deliver state-of-the-art data solutions to their clients. As the demand for data observability continues to grow, partners in this program will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth, driving both innovation and business expansion.
Partners will gain access to a suite of benefits and resources tailored to help them to maximize their business potential in an evolving market.
“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with Bigeye by becoming an official Systems Integrator Partner.” said Arbind Singh, CEO of Apptad. “Together, we're architecting solutions that provide our customers with proactive insights into the quality of their data and accelerating their ability to leverage business-critical data with confidence and clarity.”
Key features of the program include:
Dedicated Partner Manager: Each partner will be assigned a dedicated Partner Manager to guide them through the program’s benefits, resources and opportunities.
Industry Insights: Partners will receive regular newsletters and access to exclusive webinars covering product updates, industry trends, sales strategies and more to keep them informed and empowered.
New Revenue Streams: Bigeye will connect customers in need of implementation support with our registered partners, creating new business opportunities.
Training and Support: Partners will receive comprehensive training using proven methodologies to ensure their teams are experts in Data Observability deployments at enterprise scale.
Referral Incentives: Partners can earn referral bonuses for qualified leads that result in new Bigeye customers, promoting mutual support within the partnership.
“When it comes to delivering real change for enterprise customers, great partnerships are force multipliers. With our new Systems Integrator Partner Program, we’re taking a big step towards providing best-in-class data observability to the world’s largest enterprises,” said Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye. “We’ve cut incident rates in half and reduced resolution times by 70%. We want our partners to achieve these same results, which is why we’re investing in world-class tools and support for delivering data observability in the enterprise.”
Bigeye’s commitment to its partners doesn’t end with the program’s launch. The company is dedicated to continuously evolving and enhancing the program based on partner feedback, ensuring it remains aligned with their needs and the changing market.
For more information about becoming a Bigeye partner, please visit bigeye.com/partners.
About Bigeye
Bigeye is enterprise-grade data observability for modern and legacy data stacks. Bigeye brings together data observability, end-to-end lineage, and scalability and security to give enterprise data teams unmatched insight into the reliability of data powering their business—no matter if it's on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid.
