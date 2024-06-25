MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a robbery in Northeast.

On Monday, June 24, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the victim was traveling through an intersection in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, when the suspect, riding a scooter, collided into the side of the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited their vehicle to check on the man. The suspect demanded money from the victim for allegedly colliding with him, but the victim refused. The suspect stole the victim’s purse and fled the scene on foot.

An MPD member witnessed the offense. The suspect was quickly apprehended. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

26-year-old Naquel Henderson, of Northeast, has been charged with Robbery while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

CCN: 24096348