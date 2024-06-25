Nisha Clinkscale selected as Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year by IAOTP
Nisha Clinkscale honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nisha Clinkscale, Owner and Founder of Heavenly Ink Credentialing Inc., was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Clinkscale is a Certified Professional Coder (CPC, CPCO, CPMA, CPB) through American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC). She is a member of the organization National Association Medical Staff Services (NAMSS). Over the course of her career, she’s held multiple management positions for behavioral health, family medicine, and audiology, where she also credentialed her physicians. She started Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc. in 2020, where they specialize in medical credentialing and CAQH services providing quality and accuracy.
As a professional in her industry and the first black woman owned credentialing company on the Gulf Coast, Ms. Clinkscale also published a comprehensive credentialing guide for everyday providers who seek to launch their own companies. In the guide, Ms. Clinkscale details the entire credentialing process. The company offers a membership program, The Learning Center, via the company’s website. Before launching her own business, she learned the ins and outs of the business by working as a billing and credentialing manager for MHS, LLC from 2018 to 2019. She also secured key experience as a KAFB coder from 2017 to 2022.
Ms. Clinkscale’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to Medical Credentialing, Billing, Coding, Virtual Assistant, CAQH setup, NPI setup, LLC and EIN setup, Life Insurance and Retirement Representative.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Clinkscale earned her diploma in medical billing and coding from Virginia College in 2011.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Clinkscale has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was named a Marquis Who’s Who Top Business Owner. In 2023, the Worldwide Women’s Association recognized her for credentialing in North America, and in 2022 and 2024, Heavenly Ink Credentialing Inc was named to the 100 Best Businesses on the Coast. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Clinkscale is a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce since 2020. Additionally, for three years, she served as the vice president of her local chapter of the AAPC, America’s biggest medical coding training and certification association.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Nisha Clinkscale for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Clinkscale attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.heavenlyinkcredentialing.com/
Heavenly Ink Credentialing, LLC, 108 Clarence Drive, Gulfport, MS 39503.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
