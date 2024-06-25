QuaerisAI and BARC release research report on Conversational Queries

Your AI Product Platform

Read this research report for insights into why Conversational Queries are needed for better experiences for business users.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuaerisAI, a cutting-edge Generative AI platform company, is pleased to announce the publication of a research report done by BARC on conversational queries. The case for democratizing data consumption is more critical than ever. This report explains what conversational queries are and how they work, as well as why companies need to add conversational query tools to empower business users.

QuaerisAI, a conversational query platform, offers an intuitive, search-driven user experience, which enables actioning and decision-making on data for all business users. The core Natural Language engine is driven by QuaerisAI’s proprietary language models, ensuring your data isn’t exposed to LLMs. QuaerisAI also supports ‘Bring Your Own Model’, so if you have credits available for Microsoft’s OpenAI, Google, or Mistral, you can use them with QuaerisAI. QuaerisAI promises to improve experience and productivity of business users and executives several fold and offering unlimited user licensing models.

Shawn Rogers, CEO of BARC US, stated that “Empowering business leaders with data driven insights has never been more crucial. This research brief helps explain why democratizing access via GenAI technology and conversational queries eliminates roadblocks and enables real-time insights, transforming the way businesses operate and thrive.”

"We are thrilled to partner up with BARC for this research as it addresses significant whitespace in the data marketplace.” said Rishi Bhatnagar, CEO & Co-Founder of QuaerisAI. “Conversational Queries are critical for questions whose half-life is 2 seconds, and we all have 100s of such questions.”

About QuaerisAI

QuaerisAI is a leading artificial intelligence company and its mission is to help organizations with last-mile data and document search to drive adoption of data and achieve true digital transformation.

About BARC

BARC (Business Application Research Center) is one of Europeʼs leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, enterprise content management (ECM), customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP). Their passion is to help organizations become digital companies of tomorrow by using technology to rethink the world, trusting databased decisions and optimizing and digitalizing processes.