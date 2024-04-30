QuaerisAI to Sponsor in Dremio Subsurface Conference in NYC

Subsurface brings together the best minds in data, analytics and AI space. QuaerisAI will be showcasing Converged Enterprise Search & Operational Query product!

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuaerisAI, a cutting-edge Generative AI platform company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Dremio Subsurface conference in New York City. The conference, taking place on May 2nd and 3rd at Convene in New York City, will bring together industry leaders and innovators in the field of data, engineering, analytics and AI.

QuaerisAI will be showcasing its latest platform and its Neural Net engine driven solution that promises a Converged Enterprise Search experience with focus on searching through data as well as documents securely using natural language. This promises to improve productivity of business users and executives by several degrees and expand availability of data to rank and file.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Dremio Subsurface conference as QuaerisAI is a natural extension of Dremio," said Rishi Bhatnagar, CEO & Co-Founder of QuaerisAI. “Just the way, Dremio offers lakehouse for less than 50% TCO, Quaeris enables consumption of lakehouse data at lightning speed for way less than 50% TCO of traditional tools.”

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit www.dremio.com and www.quaeris.ai.

About QuaerisAI

QuaerisAI is a leading artificial intelligence company and its mission is to help organizations with last-mile data and document search to drive adoption of data and achieve true digital transformation.

About

QuaerisAI is a Converged Enterprise Search solution for your FinOps, Business Ops, HR/Legal Ops that require users to ask 100s of operational questions of their data and also the documents such as contracts, MSAs/SOWs, policies, resumes etc.

Search across your enterprise data and documents

