Quaeris Selected for IBM-MassChallenge AI Mentorship Program

Quaeris is AI driven, natural language enabled, augmented business intelligence platform.” — Rishi Bhatnagar

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quaeris, Inc., AI driven insights platform and a leader in Augmented Business Intelligence, today announced that the company has been selected in the newest cohort of the MassChallenge AI Mentorship Program. In partnership with IBM, the program was launched to provide AI mentoring support and resources to high-impact startups with historically underrepresented founders.

The MassChallenge AI Mentorship Program was developed by MassChallenge, the global network for innovators, and IBM, a leading global hybrid cloud and AI company. Since launching in 2009, more than 2,400 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $6.2B in funding, generated more than $3B in revenue, and created more than 157,000 total jobs. MassChallenge and IBM set out to annually identify 50 high-quality startups to participate in a mentorship program that utilizes MassChallenge’s proven startup acceleration methodology and IBM’s network of industry-leading mentors with expertise in AI and Security to jumpstart startup success.

Designed for data-starved and data-aspirational business users, Quaeris offers natural language to interact with data in question & answer format. While B2B Software companies use Quaeris as OEM/Embedded solution, users in sales, marketing and field services find it easy to as questions of their data. Quaeris' Natural Language Understanding (NLU) gives users the power to talk to data in the language of their business. Recognizing that modern analytics is a “team sport” often involving multiple stakeholders and departments, Quaeris provides seamlessly integrated collaboration capabilities to drive faster time to insight and improve organizational data literacy. Since Quaeris is AI driven, all it takes is a few hours to fully set it up and requires no maintenance/support.

Quaeris joins the program with other exciting startups led by historically underrepresented founders including Bodha.ai, Guacaomole.ai, Hummingbirds AI, NixWhistle, and others. The complete list of this year’s winners can be found here.

Rishi Bhatnagar and Louis (Trey) Gragnani co-founded Quaeris after seeing the challenges business users, executives, and field staff still face in understanding data, despite the proliferation of traditional power-user BI tools. Rishi and Trey have spent years consulting and building data solutions.

“At Quaeris, we deeply appreciate being selected for this program, and thank IBM and MassChallenge for showing their support for underrepresented founders” said Rishi Bhatnagar, CEO and Co-Founder of Quaeris. “From the day we started Quaeris, we knew we could achieve the most in a diverse, inclusive environment where we could challenge each other to improve the way the world consumes information. We’re excited to tap the AI and business expertise at IBM, and to replicate the amazing success of so many other winners over the years.”

