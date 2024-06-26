City of Burbank, CA, Streamlines Solicitation Development with OpenGov
The system will enable quicker solicitation development and ensure a higher compliance rate.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealing with manual document management and disjointed interdepartmental communication, the City of Burbank sought a transformative solution to overhaul its procurement processes. The City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments, to upgrade its solicitation development process.
Located in the heart of Southern California, Burbank was encumbered by a procurement process that involved manual work, causing delays in solicitation release. Impressed by OpenGov Procurement's capacity for guided RFx assembly and faster processing, City leaders saw an opportunity to significantly cut down on administrative time and costs. The platform’s ability to integrate seamlessly with existing systems and improve compliance protocols made it stand out during the selection process.
With the deployment of OpenGov Procurement, Burbank can anticipate a change in procurement efficiency and vendor management. The system will enable quicker solicitation development and ensure a higher compliance rate, reducing the City's operational overhead. Additionally, the expected increase in vendor participation will foster more competitive bidding, ultimately benefiting the City with lower project costs. This strategic update supports Burbank's commitment to operational excellence and public service enhancement.
Burbank joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
