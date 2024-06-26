Banyan’s Military & Veterans Program Gets Ready to Celebrate National PTSD Awareness Day

With PTSD Awareness Day around the corner, Banyan Treatment Centers is explaining the disease and how to celebrate the day with loved ones.

UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of our ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy and support, MVIR is proud to observe National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27th, 2024. This significant day is dedicated to raising awareness about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a condition affecting approximately 3.5% of US adults yearly. Our goal is to foster understanding, provide resources, and promote healing for those impacted by PTSD.PTSD can result from exposure to traumatic events such as military combat, natural disasters, accidents, or personal assaults. Recognizing this mental health condition in yourself or a loved one becomes feasible through the observation of symptoms. Awareness of these indicators is vital for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment of PTSD.Symptoms of military PTSD can include:Flashbacks: Vivid and distressing recollections of traumatic events.Nightmares: Repeated, distressing dreams related to the trauma.Avoidance: Efforts to steer clear of people, places, or activities triggering reminders of the traumatic experience.Hyperarousal: Heightened state of alertness, easily startled, and experiencing difficulty concentrating.Mood changes: Persistent negative emotions, feelings of guilt or shame, and a diminished interest in previously enjoyed activities.“Being aware of any subject is vital to understanding. However, being aware of PTSD and other mental health disorders can be lifechanging for you or someone you know.” - Kahlia Bersson, LCSWWays to Celebrate and Raise Awareness:1. Educational Workshops and Seminars:Host or attend workshops that provide information about PTSD, its symptoms, and treatment options. These events can be virtual or in-person, ensuring accessibility for a broader audience.2. Social Media Campaigns:Use the power of social media to spread awareness. Share informative posts, survivor stories, and resources using the hashtag #PTSDAwarenessDay. Engage with online communities to offer support and information.3. Community Support Groups:Organize or participate in local support groups where individuals can share their experiences and coping strategies. These groups provide a safe space for those affected by PTSD to connect and find solace.4. Fundraising Events:Plan fundraising activities such as charity runs, bake sales, or online auctions. Proceeds can support organizations dedicated to PTSD research and providing support services for those affected.5. Candlelight Vigils and Memorials:Hold candlelight vigils to honor those who have lost their lives to PTSD and to support those currently battling the disorder. These events can be a powerful reminder of the community's commitment to mental health.6. Art and Expression:Encourage creative expression through art, writing, music, or dance. Art therapy can be a healing tool for those with PTSD, and sharing these works can raise awareness and inspire others.7. Professional Training:Offer training sessions for first responders, healthcare providers, and educators to help them recognize the signs of PTSD and provide appropriate support and referrals."MVIR provides its patients with the tools needed to combat mental health disorders like PTSD and/or substance abuse. Without these specific programs, many service members in the military community suffer in silence. By providing them an outlet specially tailored to them and their needs, Banyan can effectively treat these individuals and give them a new chance at life.”- Michael Urban, LCSW & US Army VeteranAbout MVIRMilitary & Veterans in Recovery or MVIR is an initiative by Banyan Treatment Centers established in response to the increasing need for treatment within the military and veteran communities. This program focuses on addressing mental health issues, including PTSD, substance abuse, and co-occurring disorders. Both Banyan and MVIR are dedicated to offering comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment for military personnel, veterans, and their families.Getting Support with MVIRThe ideal candidate for the MVIR program is adults struggling with mental health issues and/or substance abuse disorders. Through several treatment modalities, MVIR customizes each treatment plan to tailor to everyone's individual needs.Some program features include:Individualized Treatment PlansTrauma CareFamily Services ProgramMethadone/Suboxone/MAT TreatmentCase ManagementAftercare PlanningService AnimalsMVIR Nationwide LocationsThe Military and Veterans in Recovery program is available at multiple locations across the United States, making it more accessible to those who serve or have served our country. These locations include:Baldwinville, MABoca Raton, FLCathedral City, CAGilman, ILLake Worth, FLLanghorne, PALaurel Run, PAMilford, DENaperville, ILPalm Beach Shores, FLPompano Beach, FLSebring, FLStuart, FLWaelder, TXWasilla, AKWilmington, MAFor more information about treatment for veterans, military personnel, veterans, and their families, visit www.mvirbanyan.com or call us at 888-515-7705.