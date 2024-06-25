EverService Announces John Nelson as New COO

EverService Holdings, LLC

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”), a leader in tech-enabled digital marketing services and customer engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Nelson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nelson brings a wealth of experience in business process engineering, technology integration, and operational excellence to the EverService leadership team.

Nelson has an extensive background in leading operations and technology teams at large tech-enabled services and software companies. His expertise includes optimizing service delivery and technology infrastructures, driving digital transformations, and developing advanced cybersecurity strategies. At EverService, Nelson will integrate best practices across EverService’s digital marketing brands to create a unified client engagement model and complete end-to-end common delivery infrastructure, all powered by an AI-infused technology platform.

Mike Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of EverService, expressed his enthusiasm about Nelson's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome John to our executive team. His exceptional leadership and deep understanding of technology and operations will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide best-in-class tech-enabled digital marketing solutions to our thousands of clients across the U.S.” He continued, “John's strategic vision aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are confident that his contributions will drive EverService to new heights."

Nelson’s efforts are expected to meaningfully improve the company’s service quality and return-on-investment delivered to its clients, while further enhancing the EverService employee experience. Clients will benefit from a more integrated, efficient, and robust solutions portfolio. EverService employees will experience a more unified and streamlined work environment, thereby enhancing collaboration, productivity, and career development.

"I am honored to join EverService at such a pivotal time in its growth curve,” said Nelson. He continued, “The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is inspiring, and I look forward to working with the talented team to create integrated, client-centric solutions that set new industry standards for excellence.”

Parker Davis, Chairman of EverService, concluded: "At EverService, we continually seek to hire the best and brightest to deliver an unparalleled experience for our clients. John's impressive background and proven record of accomplishments make him the ideal fit for EverService. We are excited about the future under John's leadership and the positive impact he will have on our organization."

For more information about EverService, visit www.everservice.com

About EverService:

EverService Holdings, LLC is a premier provider of tech-enabled business solutions, dedicated to empowering companies of all sizes to grow and scale. The company delivers exceptional results through vertically focused digital marketing services, including website design & management, search engine marketing, social media, email, and video marketing, as well as customer engagement services like 24/7 call answering, job booking, inbound and outbound sales, and client and patient intake. Our market-leading brands, including Blue Corona, RYNO Strategic Solutions, iLawyerMarketing, Alert Communications, and Nexa Receptionists, exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.