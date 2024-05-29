EverService Upgraded to Mental Health America’s Gold Seal Recognition for Workplace Mental Health

EverService's Mental Health America Gold Bell Seal

EverService continues to support employees by prioritizing mental health in the workplace.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC ("EverService"), a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 Gold Bell Seal for its exceptional commitment to promoting workplace mental health, an upgrade from last year’s Silver recognition.

The Bell Seal, awarded by Mental Health America (MHA), acknowledges employers who demonstrate excellence in workplace mental health across four critical areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. Achieving the Gold Bell Seal signifies EverService’s substantial progress and dedication in these areas.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and their well-being is our top priority,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. “Achieving the Gold Bell Seal is a testament to our relentless pursuit of a supportive and healthy work environment.”

The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers committed to fostering mentally healthy environments for their employees. Through this partnership, EverService will continue to leverage MHA’s extensive resources, including materials, advocacy initiatives, and screening tools to enhance its mental health programs.

“This recognition motivates us to continue refining our mental health initiatives, ensuring every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive,” added Mosler.

EverService is dedicated to continuously improving its workplace mental health initiatives and will collaborate with MHA to develop programs that address the unique needs of its diverse workforce, ensuring that mental health remains a top priority.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems. EverService goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, Nexa Healthcare, RYNO Strategic Solutions and iLawyer Marketing. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.