EverService Promotes Mike Wilson to CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

EverService Holdings, LLC Mike Wilson, CEO

Mike Wilson to drive innovation and customer satisfaction, building on EverService's strong growth trajectory.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”), a leader in tech-enabled digital marketing services and customer engagement solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Wilson to Chief Executive Officer. Formerly serving as Executive Vice President of the Home Services business unit at EverService, Wilson has been instrumental in the company's significant growth since he joined the company in 2021. This appointment marks an important milestone for EverService, reinforcing its commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to its customers, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth across its core markets of home & commercial services, legal, and healthcare industries.

In his new role as CEO, Wilson will oversee all aspects of EverService's global operations. Under his leadership, EverService will continue to invest heavily in the expansion of new service offerings, deployment of AI, and building a best-in-class employee culture to best serve its customer base.

Wilson succeeds Jeff Mosler, who led the company through seven acquisitions and subsequent integrations, creating EverService’s comprehensive end-to-end, tech-enabled business solutions.

"Having spent nearly three decades leading teams and organizations in the software and tech-enabled services industries, I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO and lead EverService to new heights of innovation and client satisfaction," said Wilson. "With a strong foundation and a commitment to providing unmatched end-to-end tech-enabled business solutions, EverService is well-positioned to solidify its status as an industry leader."

"We congratulate Mike on his promotion to CEO and commend him for driving a culture of excellence," said Parker Davis, Chairman of EverService. "Mike’s commitment to both clients and employees has significantly enhanced EverService's capacity to deliver industry leading solutions to our customers while also creating an outstanding environment for the career development and personal growth of employees."

EverService is a portfolio company of Sunstone Partners, a growth oriented private equity firm that invests in founder-owned bootstrapped businesses in tech-enabled services and software businesses.

About EverService:

EverService Holdings, LLC is a premier provider of tech-enabled business solutions, dedicated to empowering companies of all sizes to grow and scale. The company delivers exceptional results through vertically focused digital marketing services, including website design & management, search engine marketing, social media, email, and video marketing, as well as customer engagement services like 24/7 call answering, job booking, inbound and outbound sales, and client and patient intake. Our market-leading brands, including Blue Corona, RYNO Strategic Solutions, iLawyer Marketing, Alert Communications, and Nexa Receptionists, exemplify our commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

About Sunstone:

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion of committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s “Founder-Friendly Investors” list in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com.