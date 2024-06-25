Former BBC Look North anchor Jeff Brown receives NUJ life membership

A successful membership tribute for the respected journalist by Newcastle Branch, took place on 21 June.

Celebrating four decades as an NUJ member, Jeff Brown is described by colleagues as a union stalwart. Through his career in news and sport and through print and broadcasting, Brown has also served as a chapel activist and a regular on picket lines. Most recently, he defended local broadcasting when opposing cuts by the BBC.

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern & Midlands Senior Organiser who presented Jeff with his life membership certificate, said:

“Jeff has been a constant NUJ member since we started our journalistic careers as trainees at the Birmingham Post & Mail in the early Eighties. “To television viewers in the North East, Jeff has been the face of the region’s flagship programme BBC Look North and has combined this success with maintaining his NUJ membership and supporting his chapel colleagues when campaigning on key union issues. “I was delighted to present Jeff with his certificate making him a life member of the NUJ because he is both an excellent member but an old friend and journalist colleague. It was great that so many fellow members of his old BBC chapel, Newcastle Branch and others from Sunderland, South Shields and Hartlepool Branch came to pay their tribute and show solidarity to Jeff as well. “Given his sporting journalism roots and North East football connections, it was only fitting that the room chanted in unison at the end: ‘He’s one of our own. He’s one of our own. That Jeff Brown, he’s one of our own.”

Members are encouraged to attend the branch revival on 16 July at the Lit & Phil Library from 7pm. Contact [email protected] for further information.

Address:

Lit & Phil 23 Westgate Road

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE1 1SE

Jeff Brown life membership tribute Jeff Brown life membership tribute Jeff Brown with journalists on the BBC Local Newcastle picket Jeff Brown life membership tribute.

Return to listing