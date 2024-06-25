CoSchedule’s New AI Strategy Workshop Helps Businesses Implement AI

CoSchedule’s AI Strategy Workshop empowers and equips businesses with personalized training, tools, and strategy to integrate AI within their organization.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading provider of marketing calendar solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new consulting service, AI Strategy Workshop. CoSchedule’s AI Strategy Workshop is designed to equip marketing professionals with skills and strategies to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance productivity.

"The key to gaining a competitive edge in today’s market is early AI adoption. Our personalized AI Strategy Workshops help businesses identify the potential for using AI inside their organization," said Garrett Moon, CoSchedule CEO. "Each workshop is personalized to focus on business growth opportunities specific to each company, so they can grow their confidence and skills using AI."

As a company at the forefront of marketing and AI, CoSchedule understands the importance of staying ahead in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape. The AI Strategy Workshop pairs businesses with an AI consultant to lead a personalized, hands-on training to implement AI in their marketing and operations.

"CoSchedule has a commitment to innovation and a mission to empower marketers with advanced training and tools to succeed. Using AI is no different," continues Moon.

Businesses interested in learning more can visit coschedule.com/ai-strategy-workshop for a full list of services and products included when booking an AI Strategy Workshop with CoSchedule.

About CoSchedule:

CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers. To learn more, visit www.CoSchedule.com.