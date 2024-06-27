LEGOLAND® Japan Resort Leads the Way in Accessibility as the First Certified Autism Center™ in the Country

LEGOLAND® Japan Resort makes history as first theme park in Japan to achieve Certified Autism Center™ designation.

NAGOYA, AICHI, JAPAN, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce LEGOLAND® Japan Resort as the first Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in the country, pioneering the accessibility and inclusion movement in the Japanese theme parks and resorts industry. This achievement underscores the resort's commitment to creating a supportive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families. The CAC designation is awarded by IBCCES to inclusive organizations whose guest-facing workforce has completed specialized autism and sensory awareness training and certification and has committed to fostering an inclusive and accessible experience for all guests regardless of abilities.

Located in Nagoya, LEGOLAND® Japan Resort is a theme park providing a full day of fun and excitement for children aged two through 12 and their families. The family can enjoy a variety of 24 thrilling rides, LEGO® models to play and build with, and interactive, adventurous attractions themed on the LEGO® brick world.

The resort’s divisional director, Yoshi Honda shares, “During the IBCCES certification process, I realized there was so much I did not know about the autism spectrum. I am glad that all of the LEGOLAND® Japan employees also had the opportunity to learn about it as well.”

To achieve the designation, IBCCES experts conducted an onsite review to provide recommendations and best practices to welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families to the resort. The review also resulted in the creation of sensory guides, which help guests understand the different sensory inputs of common guest areas and different attractions and activities in the resort, providing them with the information they need to make informed choices about their visit. The training provided by IBCCES focusing on autism and sensory awareness aims to equip the resort staff with the understanding of what autism is and how to communicate with autistic individuals to enhance their guest experience during their stay. They have also committed to ongoing learning opportunities to stay certified.

To further show their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive guest experience, LEGOLAND® Japan Resort provides various services for guests with disabilities, ensuring they can enjoy the park in the same way as other guests. These services include allowing one accompanying person to enter the park free of charge to take care of a disabled person, providing the "Assisted Access Pass" for guests who may have difficulty queuing for attractions for an extended period, offering wheelchair rental services, and allowing guests who become overstimulated or need a break area to rest in a room at First Aid or Guest Services. The resort is committed to continually improving its environment to ensure the best experience for all guests, and guests are encouraged to check the website for the latest details on services for guests with disabilities.

“We are proud to collaborate with LEGOLAND® Japan Resort to not only raise awareness but also to provide accessible and inclusive options in the country,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “The team’s dedication to the training is truly commendable, and we hope this initiative inspires other theme parks and resorts to prioritize accessibility and inclusivity in their agenda.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About LEGOLAND® Japan Resort

LEGOLAND® Japan Resort is a theme park located in Nagoya city in Japan, providing a full day of fun and excitement for children aged 2 through 12 and their families. The whole family can enjoy 24 different rides, LEGO® models to play and build with, and interactive, adventurous attractions themed on the LEGO® brick world.