Fourteenth sanctions package against Russia adopted

SWEDEN, June 25 - The EU has adopted its fourteenth sanctions package against Russia in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The sanctions aim to further limit the Russian state’s revenues and Russia’s capacity to wage war, and they are an important part of the EU’s support for Ukraine. The new package includes stricter measures targeting the shadow fleet and imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“Russia continues its brutal war of aggression with undiminished intensity and far-reaching consequences for civilians. This emphasises the importance of continued military support and increasing the pressure on Russia through tougher sanctions. The new package contains a number of important measures that Sweden initiated and pursued concerning both imports of LNG and the shadow fleet,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Sweden also pushed for stricter measures targeting specific vessels in the shadow fleet used to circumvent sanctions and the G7’s oil price caps.The shadow fleet also poses serious environmental risks. The listed vessels will be subject to a ban on access to EU ports. Other services such as bunkering, insurance and registration will also be subject to prohibitions.

“Stopping the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea and limiting Russia’s revenues is a priority issue for the Government. The shadow fleet is used to circumvent sanctions and also poses serious environmental risks. Thanks to the new sanctions, it will be possible to list specific vessels in the shadow fleet,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

For the first time, this package imposes a ban on importing Russian LNG at LNG terminals in the EU that are not connected to the EU gas pipeline network. This measure, which was proposed by Sweden, means that Swedish importers must now terminate their existing agreements with Russia.

“We have worked hard for this important step towards eliminating the EU’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Under this import ban, Russian LNG will no longer be coming to Swedish ports for transshipment,” says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

The new sanctions also impose stricter restrictions on the export of dual-use items that could be used in Russia’s war machine, and on companies that are contributing to it. The package also includes other measures to counter circumventions of the sanctions. In addition to the economic sanctions, the listings have been expanded to include roughly 120 additional individuals and entities who are supporting Russia’s aggression in various ways.