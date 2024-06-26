B.I.G. Welcomes Hikaru Wako: A UX/UI Design Veteran with Over 25 Years in In-Vehicle Infotainment
We are delighted to have Hikaru on board. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of in-vehicle infotainment design.”OXNARD, CA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.I.G. is thrilled to announce the addition of a highly experienced UX/UI design expert to our team. With over 25 years of experience in the in-vehicle infotainment industry, Hikaru Wako brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to our company.
— Hootan Rouhani, Director of Product Development
Hikaru grew up in Japan and moved to Hawaii during high school, later graduating from college in Boston. He holds a BS in Industrial Design from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, MA. With over 10 US patents for in-vehicle navigation systems and HMI, his contributions to the field are well-recognized.
Starting as a product designer at Alpine Electronics Research of America, Inc., Hikaru played a pivotal role in developing the UI for the first in-vehicle navigation system in the US market from Acura. He further honed his skills as the Senior UX/UI Designer at American Honda Motor Company, Inc. and as UX Manager at Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. With more than 25 years of experience in the in-vehicle infotainment industry, he brings a deep understanding of the car audio landscape.
Hikaru was attracted to B.I.G. for its US-based operations, where he can fully leverage his skills, experience, and creativity as a designer. At B.I.G., Hikaru will be responsible for creating visually engaging UI designs, developing UX logic to enhance user interaction, and collaborating closely with wireframing and development teams to integrate designs seamlessly.
Hootan Rouhani, Director of Product Development, added, "We are delighted to have Hikaru on board. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of in-vehicle infotainment design."
Hikaru is particularly excited about the evolving car audio industry, where smartphones, including CarPlay and Android Auto, have revolutionized the in-vehicle infotainment experience. He believes that B.I.G. has the potential to create new solutions for a variety of users, delivering them at the right price and time.
About B.I.G.:
Since 1987, B.I.G (BOSS Audio Systems, Planet Audio, SSL) has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 500 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, B.I.G. leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
