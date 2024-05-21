B.I.G. Welcomes Jared Belz as New Industrial Designer
B.I.G. is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our innovative team, Jared Belz, who joins us as an Industrial Designer.
Jared’s background in industrial design and experience in the car audio industry speak volumes, but his passion for innovation align perfectly with our company culture here at B.I.G.”OXNARD, CA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.I.G. is thrilled to announce the newest addition to our innovative team, Jared Belz, who joins us as an Industrial Designer. With a wealth of experience and a passion for pushing the boundaries of design, Jared brings a fresh perspective to our company.
— Hootan Rouhani, Director of Product Development
Jared's journey into industrial design started with his early fascination with modifying cars and his love for consumer products. His academic achievements include a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Prior to joining B.I.G., Jared honed his skills at esteemed companies such as Skeeter Products, a Yamaha-Motor subsidiary known for its innovative boat designs, and Wet Sounds, where he played integral roles in designing cutting-edge products for the car and marine audio industry.
Jared's commitment to innovation and his alignment with our company culture make him an ideal fit for B.I.G. He shares, "One of the primary things that attracted me to B.I.G. was the company culture. At B.I.G., there is an openness to new ideas, a strong desire to deliver the best products possible, and a lack of egos, all of which felt like a very good fit for me."
Jared's role at B.I.G. involves conceptualizing and crafting designs for our product line, balancing form and function. He's responsible for researching market trends, sketching concepts, overseeing prototype development, and collaborating with engineers and manufacturers to ensure designs meet user needs and production standards.
“Not only does Jared’s background in industrial design and experience in the car audio industry speak volumes, but his passion for innovation and thinking outside the box align perfectly with our company culture here at B.I.G.” said Hootan Rouhani, Director of Product Development at B.I.G. “We're thrilled to have Jared on board to help shape the future of our product lineup."
We are excited to welcome Jared Belz to the B.I.G. family and look forward to the incredible contributions he will make to our team and the industry as a whole.
For more information about B.I.G. or to become a dealer, visit sales.bossinternationalgroup.com
About B.I.G.:
Since 1987, B.I.G (BOSS Audio Systems, Planet Audio, SSL) has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 500 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, B.I.G. leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
# # #
Colin Ross
BOSS Audio Systems
+1 805-751-4853
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube