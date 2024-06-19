BOSS Audio Teases BOSS Elite Brand with New Headunits and Amplifiers
BOSS Audio Systems, a leader in car audio technology, is set to elevate the in-car entertainment experience with the upcoming launch of BOSS Elite.
Dealers and distributors will have exclusive access to BOSS Elite products, enjoying enhanced margins and unique incentives, reinforcing BOSS Elite's commitment to quality and exclusivity.”OXNARD, CA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems, a leader in car audio technology, is set to elevate the in-car entertainment experience with the upcoming launch of BOSS Elite. This new line represents a significant step forward, introducing a series of premium products, with the first release being new Headunits and Amplifiers.
— Matt Delgado, Director of Sales
With BOSS Elite, BOSS Audio Systems is not merely expanding its product line but establishing a distinct brand identity. This new range offers advanced features and true power ratings, designed to provide superior performance and reliability. Dealers and distributors will have exclusive access to BOSS Elite products, enjoying enhanced margins and unique incentives, reinforcing BOSS Elite's commitment to quality and exclusivity.
The new BOSS Elite Headunits feature an updated touchscreen design, intuitive tactile buttons, and dynamic ambient lighting, all crafted to enhance the driving experience. Built-in Digital Signal Processor (DSP) capabilities allow users to personalize their audio settings effortlessly, ensuring a customized sound experience. Notably, the oversized screen options, available in 12" and 14" sizes, set a new industry benchmark. The Headunits are also available in 9", 10.1" and 7" Double DIN variations. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ ensures seamless connectivity with smartphones and streaming services, while built-in SiriusXM capability allows direct access to satellite radio without needing to connect your phone, although a separate tuner is required for this function.
Complementing the Headunits, the BOSS Elite Amplifiers boast compact Class-D technology, providing powerful and reliable performance without compromising space. True-power ratings guarantee honest and dependable power output to better ensure exceptional audio quality. In addition to these new products, BOSS Audio Systems has strengthened its team with strategic new hires who bring expertise and increased support to the dealer network. Matt Delgado, Director of Sales at BOSS Audio Systems, states, "Our mission at BOSS Audio Systems has always been to make premium audio accessible to car enthusiasts everywhere. With the new BOSS Elite series Headunits and Amplifiers, we're delivering top-performing products with better features at an exclusive price to our dealer and distributor network.”
In line with their promise to bring more elite products to the market, a comprehensive product lineup for BOSS Elite will be unveiled throughout the year. For more information about the new BOSS Elite Headunits and Amplifiers or to become a dealer, visit sales.bossinternationalgroup.com
About BOSS Audio Systems
BOSS Audio Systems has been a leader in the 12 Volt industry since 1987. The company's extensive product lineup includes over 500 offerings in the car, motorcycle, marine, and Powersports categories, with products available in over 130 countries through storefront retailers and online platforms.
