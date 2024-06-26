Platinum Star PR, Inc. Named Certifying Organization for President’s Volunteer Service Award

Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is the CEO/Founder of Platinum Star PR, Inc., the certifying organization for the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is the CEO/Founder of Platinum Star PR, Inc., the certifying organization for the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Since 2003, the President’s Volunteer Service Award has been a testament to the importance of volunteerism in strengthening communities and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion.

Since 2003, the President’s Volunteer Service Award has been a testament to the importance of volunteerism in strengthening communities and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion.

Angel City Salute founded by Humanitarian Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle was designed to honor individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Los Angeles community and beyond by demonstrating outstanding philanthropic, and volunteerism acts to better society.

Angel City Salute founded by Humanitarian Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle was designed to honor individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the Los Angeles community and beyond by demonstrating outstanding philanthropic, and volunteerism acts to better society.

Angel City Salute, the philanthropic division of Platinum Star PR, Inc., empowers change: inspiring community engagement and service across the Nation

Acts of service keep our communities strong and connect individuals. It is through these efforts that we can create a brighter, more connected future.”
— Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the creator and founder of Angel City Salute.
GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. is proud to announce its designation as a Certifying Organization for the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to promoting volunteerism and civic engagement nationwide. In partnership with AmeriCorps, we work diligently to support and celebrate the remarkable contributions of volunteers who significantly impact their communities.

“Through the Angel City Salute, we are honored to celebrate individuals across the nation who demonstrate outstanding philanthropy, volunteerism, and community leadership,” said Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, founder and CEO of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. and Angel City Salute. “Through our annual ceremony, we strive to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make meaningful contributions to society.”

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a testament to the importance of volunteerism in strengthening communities and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion. "At Platinum Star Public Relations, our mission is to inspire and provide critical support to those in need, especially during challenging times," said Dr. Lemelle. "We believe that acts of service are essential for the health and vitality of our communities."

Dr. Lemelle emphasized, "Acts of service keep our communities strong and connect individuals. It is through these efforts that we can create a brighter, more connected future."

Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. invites individuals who are seeking volunteer opportunities, whether within their community or from the comfort of their homes, to reach out and join this noble cause. By participating in volunteer activities, you can make a difference to the betterment of society.

For more information on how to get involved and to explore volunteer opportunities, please contact Janet Popoola at Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. More about Angel City Salute at http://www.angelcitysalute.com.

Follow Angel City Salute on Social Media:

Angel City Salute on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angelcitysaluteofficial/

Follow Platinum Star Public Relations on Social Media:

Platinum Star Public Relations on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platinumstarpr/

Janet Popoola
Platinum Star Public Relations
+1 240-462-5128
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Platinum Star PR, Inc. Named Certifying Organization for President’s Volunteer Service Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Janet Popoola
Platinum Star Public Relations
+1 240-462-5128
Company/Organization
Platinum Star Public Relations
343 Pioneer Drive Suite 1705E
Glendale, California, 91203
United States
+1 2132767827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Platinum Star Public Relations, a certified MWBE, DBE and SBE full-service communications company, provides consulting services for a diverse client base and a variety of businesses. Clients have covered the gamut from boxing to fashion, entertainment, TV, film, and the music industry and from real estate, health and wellness, corporations and to nonprofit organizations that provide services to military veterans and other vulnerable populations. Her agency is certified in Cultural Diversity and Inclusion. Through entertainment publicist services, star rankings were measurable for several actors, producers, directors, writers, musicians, stylist and fashion icons at red carpet events, special events, and beyond. Taking the company to the next level and creating a one-stop shop to provide distribution, production and more, Platinum Star PR has collaborated with various production companies. Marie is a former member of Women in Film and Association of Talent Agents. For more information about entertainment industry work experience, go to IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/marieylemelle

https://www.instagram.com/platinumstarpr/

More From This Author
Platinum Star PR, Inc. Named Certifying Organization for President’s Volunteer Service Award
Angel City Salute and Platinum Star PR, Inc. Honor Notable People with the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Angel City Salute Announces the Official List of Honorees to Receive L.A. City and County Certificates of Recognition
View All Stories From This Author