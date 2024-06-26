Platinum Star PR, Inc. Named Certifying Organization for President’s Volunteer Service Award
Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is the CEO/Founder of Platinum Star PR, Inc., the certifying organization for the U.S. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Angel City Salute, the philanthropic division of Platinum Star PR, Inc., empowers change: inspiring community engagement and service across the Nation
Acts of service keep our communities strong and connect individuals. It is through these efforts that we can create a brighter, more connected future.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. is proud to announce its designation as a Certifying Organization for the prestigious President’s Volunteer Service Award. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to promoting volunteerism and civic engagement nationwide. In partnership with AmeriCorps, we work diligently to support and celebrate the remarkable contributions of volunteers who significantly impact their communities.
— Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the creator and founder of Angel City Salute.
“Through the Angel City Salute, we are honored to celebrate individuals across the nation who demonstrate outstanding philanthropy, volunteerism, and community leadership,” said Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, founder and CEO of Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. and Angel City Salute. “Through our annual ceremony, we strive to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and make meaningful contributions to society.”
The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a testament to the importance of volunteerism in strengthening communities and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion. "At Platinum Star Public Relations, our mission is to inspire and provide critical support to those in need, especially during challenging times," said Dr. Lemelle. "We believe that acts of service are essential for the health and vitality of our communities."
Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. invites individuals who are seeking volunteer opportunities, whether within their community or from the comfort of their homes, to reach out and join this noble cause. By participating in volunteer activities, you can make a difference to the betterment of society.
For more information on how to get involved and to explore volunteer opportunities, please contact Janet Popoola at Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. More about Angel City Salute at http://www.angelcitysalute.com.
